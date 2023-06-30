LONDON, 30th June 2023– Velexa, a leading WealthTech company, has been recognised by CBS as an Innovation & Disruption Leader for its efforts to democratise investing and setting a new standard for institutions to serve next-generation investors. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Velexa's commitment to revolutionise the wealth management landscape and leverage embedded trust to create more access to global markets.



With the growing complexities of the financial world, more than 65% of banking consumers are excluded from the investing market, despite an increasing interest to participate. Not only do these consumers lack investing culture, education, and experience, but most of their personal finance service providers (e.g. retail banks), do not offer a simple way for them to invest their savings. Velexa changes that by offering a B2B2X technology platform that incumbent banks and other market players can use to simplify the investment process.



"We are honoured and thrilled to be selected as the Innovation & Disruption Leader by CBS," said Tamara, Kostova CEO of Velexa. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to democratise investing and cultivate a culture of trust within the financial industry. We firmly believe that everyone should have equal access to financial opportunities, and our platform empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures."



Next generation of banking consumers expect a modern and unified digital personal finance experience which includes investing. Yet, many retail and private banks are unable to offer such seamless services because their legacy infrastructure cannot adapt. By offering a diverse range of investment options, personalised recommendations, and educational resources, the platform has transformed the way people perceive investing. Through their innovative solutions, Velexa has empowered financial institutions to empower individuals to build wealth, achieve financial independence, and secure a brighter future.



CBS is a global leader in media and broadcasting www.cbsnews.com



Velexa delivers technology solutions for embedded and standalone investing capabilities for banks, brokerages and disruptive players like TelCos and big retailers.

Delivered as SaaS and integrated via APIs, the platform serves as a backbone for a comprehensive investment and trading ecosystem. www.velexa.com



