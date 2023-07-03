Rudding Park in Harrogate, North Yorkshire has introduced a Woodland Spring Bathing experience to its award-winning spa. Hidden in woodland are two private fresh water tubs so guests can relax and soak, immersed in the surrounding landscape and reconnect with nature.



Rich in magnesium (which can help alleviate aches and pains, lower stress levels, increase bloody flow and circulation), calcium and sodium; the water from the Rudding Park aquifer, has no added chemicals, and no chlorine. It’s the freshest, purest water and with sustainability in mind; the water is maintained at a constant temperature using excess heat from the Rudding Park energy centre.



A personal host prepares the tub for each guest with details including a magnesium mineral ‘bomb’ to help boost magnesium levels even further and a detoxifying moorish mud mask, which guests can apply to the skin helping to draw out impurities. The personal host is also on hand to serve Champagne, cocktails, or a refreshing beer as guests relax. Following a luxurious soak, it’s possible to explore the extensive hydrotherapy and thermal experiences on the Roof Top Spa.



Sarah Johnson, Head of Spa said “The popularity of embracing the outdoors to boost wellbeing shows no sign of slowing down. We always want to offer new experiences and Woodland Spring Bathing is a wonderful way to relax; the stillness of the water promoting a sense of calm, heightening the connection with nature.

We understand wellbeing means different things to different people and the addition of Woodland Spring Bathing offers something for everyone; whether you want to reconnect with nature, invest in your health by boosting your magnesium levels or simply have a fun shared experience with friends or family whilst sipping on a refreshing drink of your choice!”

Rudding Park Spa restores Harrogate’s spa heritage using water from the grounds at Rudding Park. Guests can book Woodland Spring Bathing as an add-on experience when using the spa.



Notes to editors

Rudding Park A privately-owned luxury resort, Rudding Park has 90 bedrooms and suites, a spa, two restaurants and a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and conference and events space. Set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, Rudding Park is one of the most beautiful Harrogate hotels.