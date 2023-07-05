Financial wellbeing platform, Claro Wellbeing, and expert in global pay solutions, CloudPay, have announced a new partnership to provide financial wellbeing and education via the CloudPay NOW app.



Claro Wellbeing, the financial education and wellbeing provider, which offers financial coaching, e-learning courses and webinars, is providing engaging financial content to CloudPay to give users of the app additional wellbeing support and money-related advice.



The additional wellbeing support for individuals will feed into the CloudPay NOW app, providing users with everything from pay transparency, flexible payment options and wellbeing support all in one place. This includes snappy, short-form videos and comprehensive articles on key financial topics, such as investing, saving and budgeting, that will be delivered regularly to every customer.



Josep Elias, Chief Strategy Officer at CloudPay says: “This new partnership with Claro Wellbeing will provide CloudPay NOW users with additional financial guidance and support at a time when budgets are increasingly being stretched. Our Pay On-demand solution – which is available on the CloudPay NOW app – is the only one of its kind to provide a truly global reach, ensuring that users for any business have a consistent experience no matter where in the world they work.



“With the rising costs-of-living continuing to impact household budgets, we remain focused on providing additional support to workers worldwide. While our Pay on-Demand solution gives our customers the ability to better control the flow of their pay, the additional input from Claro Wellbeing will allow users to access regular, new financial wellbeing content that is relevant to the latest developments in the global economy. I’m excited to see this partnership develop and grow.”



Galina Barengo, head of partnerships and chief of staff at Claro Wellbeing, says: “We’re really excited to partner with CloudPay and provide its customers with our expert-created content. Our goal is to work with companies, like CloudPay, that prioritise their customers’ financial literacy and improve their overall experience by providing carefully curated financial educational content.



‘By licensing our content, firms can boost customer engagement and improve end users’ understanding of financial products. Research shows an undeniable link between financial literacy and uptake of financial products, such as savings, investments and pensions.



Ms Barengo adds: ‘At Claro Wellbeing, we are committed to making a positive impact on the financial wellbeing of individuals, and we strongly encourage other financial firms to join us in this mission by prioritising financial education and literacy of their customers. Together, we can empower consumers to take control of their finances and achieve better financial outcomes.”



Employees using the CloudPay NOW app simply have to click on the ‘wellbeing’ icon and then ‘Financial’ to view and engage with Claro’s financial wellbeing content.



About Claro Wellbeing:

Claro Wellbeing is a financial wellbeing provider that offers a unique and comprehensive programme entirely over WhatsApp, specifically designed for deskless workers. This includes one-to-one coaching sessions, employee webinars and workshops as well as access to financial courses and content to support employees financial goals.



Claro Wellbeing’s employee benefit package provides accessible financial guidance and educational resources to help employees feel more confident and supported in their roles, boosting engagement and performance, whilst also enhancing a company’s workplace benefits to help retain staff and attract first-rate talent.



Users can chat with a real financial coach over WhatsApp and get personalised answers on any financial topic, from pensions to managing debt. They can also access Claro Wellbeing’s exclusive digital tools, such as its financial health score and budgeting app, expert articles and engaging video content to help them stay in control of their money and reach their financial goals.



Claro Wellbeing, which has built a community of over 45,000, employs certified coaches that have completed its high-quality training. Claro Wellbeing’s Financial Coach Training Programme has been independently accredited by industry-leading body, The London Institute of Banking and Finance.



The Claro Wellbeing team is made up of a number of banking and tech industry experts, who are dedicated to democratising financial guidance, investment and money management.





About CloudPay

CloudPay is an organisation of over 1,100 people united by a single purpose – to modernise the pay experience for business and people, raising the importance of pay processes beyond an operational function to become a true business advantage.



With a proud heritage of over 25 years, we are trusted to manage the pay processes of 250 global organisations, processing over 2.5 million payslips a year in 130 countries, handling over $24bn of payments in 168 currencies. We fully understand the challenges facing payroll teams and are committed to improving them.



Our integrated portfolio of payroll, funding, payments and pay on-demand solutions are delivered through a single cloud-based platform that can be deployed anywhere in the world. By unifying payroll, treasury and HCM functions and leveraging the latest technology, we can transform pay processes, making them fast and friction-free.



We’re making payroll more flexible, with services that can be deployed globally, regionally and locally giving

employees a choice of how they prefer to be paid - making pay a key differentiator.



And we’re bringing certainty, with end-to-end compliance, always-on global data analytics and error-free automated operations, so however complex an organisation may be, payroll is one thing that can be relied on.



https://www.cloudpay.com/