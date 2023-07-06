- Ansgar Richter joins Frankfurt School on 1 December 2023 as Professor and takes over the role of Vice President Academic Affairs on 1 January 2024



- He has been Dean of Rotterdam School of Management since 2019



- Having served in top management positions at globally leading business schools, his expertise perfectly matches Frankfurt School’s ambitions and strategic goals



Frankfurt School of Finance & Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Ansgar Richter as Vice President Academic Affairs. Effective 1 December 2023, Professor Richter will join Frankfurt School as Professor of Corporate Strategy, Organisation, and Governance. He will assume his role as Vice President Academic Affairs on 1 January 2024. The Vice President Academic affairs oversees faculty development and provides academic leadership.



With extensive international experience in the field, Professor Richter has garnered valuable insights into various business schools, their programmes, target audiences, and market trends. He has been Dean of the Rotterdam School of Management since 2019, and has held key leadership positions at Surrey Business School and the University of Liverpool Management School. Furthermore, Professor Richter possesses a strong academic background. His research on the intersection of strategy, organisation, and governance is regularly published in top-tier journals.



“Frankfurt School aims to be among the top 15 business schools in the Financial Times European Business School Ranking by 2030. We also want to grow our faculty to 100 professors and increase our annual revenue to 100 million euros by then”, explains Professor Nils Stieglitz, Frankfurt School President and CEO. He adds: “Ansgar Richter and his background perfectly match Frankfurt School’s strategic goals as he has served as Dean at one of the world’s top business schools. He combines academic excellence, international experience and a strong business school management track record. We look forward to working with him.”



Professor Nils Stieglitz continues: “I sincerely thank Professor Claus Rerup for his great achievements as Vice President Academic Affairs. I am happy to support his decision to focus on research as his academic excellence will push our scientific progress and further grow our reputation.”



Professor Ansgar Richter: “Frankfurt School is one of Europe's most dynamic and rapidly growing business schools. Its well-rounded business model combines academic programmes, executive education, training for young professionals, and international advisory services. With its clear focus on finance, management, and economics, it has outstanding potential for continued growth and strengthening its position as a research-intensive university further. I am thrilled to join an institution that embraces an ambitious strategy, focus, growth potential, and academic excellence. I eagerly anticipate contributing to Frankfurt School's impressive development.”



- Ansgar Richter Bio



Professor Ansgar Richter has been serving as Dean of Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, where he holds a professorship in Corporate Strategy, Organisation, and Governance. His research interests lie at the intersection of strategy, organisation, and governance, encompassing dynamic capabilities, organisational design, incentives, ownership and justice in organisations, and the strategy and structure of professional service firms. Professor Richter pursued his studies in Philosophy and Economics in Frankfurt and Bochum before completing a MSc in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a PhD in Management at the London School of Economics (LSE). Prior to his academic career, he worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He has held positions such as Vice Dean of Research at EBS Business School, Subject Group Head at Liverpool Management School, and Dean at Surrey Business School in the UK. During his career, Professor Richter was a visiting scholar at Berkeley, Stanford, and INSEAD, and has taught at institutions in China and India. He has also delivered numerous executive education programmes and published extensively in leading academic journals, including Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management, Journal of Management Studies, and Leadership Quarterly. Professor Richter serves on the Editorial Boards of the Journal of Management and Long-Range Planning and acts as a reviewer for various other journals. Additionally, he has served as Chair of the of the Management Consulting Division of the Academy of Management, and as a peer reviewer in the context of accreditation and quality assurance committees worldwide.