Menopause case studies



Writing about the menopause? Looking for case studies? The Menopause Exchange has a number of members who are happy to talk to journalists about their menopause experiences – from experiences of lifestyle changes and self-help tips to HRT and complementary therapies and medicines. The members are based in different parts of the UK, which may be of interest to regional publications as well as national ones. Many of the case studies are willing to provide a name and photograph, if required.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides well-researched, impartial, easily understood information to women and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Spring 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Symptoms of the menopause, Non-hormonal prescribed treatments, Cholesterol at the menopause, and Community pharmacy services, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter is available via email for free. Sign up on our website, www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. Find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



For more information, call 020 8420 7245, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or write to The Menopause Exchange at PO Box 205, Bushey, Herts WD23 1ZS.



NOTES FOR EDITORS

1.The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2.Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Premature ovarian deficiency (POI); Relationship dynamics at midlife; HRT for cancer patients; Easing hot flushes and sweats without HRT; Vitamin D and the menopause; Hair loss; Post-menopausal health.

3.The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4.Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her murder-mystery novel, The Redeemer, is available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers.

5.The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6.All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.