Businesses across the UK could be facing a re-shuffle of C-Suite teams, with 64% of Private Equity Investors revealing that they are looking for new leaders. That’s according to a new report from specialist recruitment firm, Robert Half.







The firm’s Boardroom Navigator 2023 highlights what skills executive leadership teams and board of directors need to acquire and should pay attention to when filling top executive positions in their companies.







According to the data, this demand for leadership changes is being driven by a need for new strategic thinking in a difficult economic climate. Almost half (42%) of Private Equity Investors surveyed revealed that they were seeking new leaders to manage supply chain disruptions, while 38% were seeking those with the ability to manage a company in a high inflation environment.











Charlie Grubb, Senior Managing Director, Executive Search, at Robert Half, commented:







“We are continuing to face an economic climate like no other. Inflation remains stubbornly high, skills shortages are continuing to impact resourcing plans and the conflict in Ukraine is still impacting supply chains. Add to this mix issues such as the need for further digital transformation in many firms and the growth of the ESG agenda, it is perhaps understandable why so many Private Equity Investors are looking for new leaders that strengthen corporate positions in this climate.”







“What is going to be challenging, though, is sourcing those with the right skills. Now more than ever the ability to look beyond the usual routes for leaders with the softer attributes rather than technical experience is important. But sourcing this talent at a time when the majority of firms are also looking for new leaders is going to be tough.”











