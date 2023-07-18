foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



LONDON (Tuesday 18 July 2023): National Geographic Traveller (UK) celebrates the success of its third annual Food Festival.



Over 7,000 food-lovers descended on London’s Business Design Centre, Islington, for the 2023 National Geographic Traveller Food Festival — a unique celebration of food and travel. Now in its third year, the event once again proved to be one of the UK’s most exciting and immersive culinary experiences, selling out on Saturday 15 July.



This year’s Main Stage welcomed some of the biggest names in food, including Asma Khan, Anna Haugh, Thomasina Miers, Jeremy Pang and John Torode MBE, the latter marking his return to the festival by cooking up his signature Singapore-style lobster. Meanwhile, over in Speakers’ Corner, cookbook authors such as Andi Oliver, Coinneach MacLeod, Karan Gokani and Mandy Yin discussed their latest releases.



The Wine & Spirits Theatre proved to be as popular as ever, with many of this year’s sessions selling out well in advance. Under the guidance of top sommeliers and drinks experts, attendees were given the opportunity to sample the best of the prosecco regions, Azerbaijan, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, the Douro Valley and the American South. Elsewhere, those looking for recipe inspiration found it in the Cinnamon and Saffron Theatres, where guest chefs prepared specialties from the Southern States, Milan, Thessaloniki and beyond.



On the exhibition floor, a wide array of exhibitors from across the globe offered samples and expertise, while in the Marketplace, visitors were able to buy gifts, source rare ingredients for their store cupboards and enjoy some of London’s best street food all in one place.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) says: “This was our third festival, and, in so many ways, it was our best yet, with carefully curated line-ups and a programme full of surprises. But, as ever, the real treat was seeing the enthusiasm of a hall full of food lovers. I hope the event broadened horizons, stretched repertoires, invigorated palates and fired up appetites.”



The National Geographic Traveller Food Festival will return in 2024 with a brand-new line-up of chefs, authors, experts and enthusiasts, offering food-lovers yet another chance to taste the world. Dates to be announced.



