LONDON, July 18, 2023 — Intel® Corporation today announced that Intel Ignite, the company’s acceleration program for early-stage deep tech startups, was selected to take part in the upcoming Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign airing on CBS News. Intel Ignite’s film highlights the company’s commitment to developing world-changing companies in addition to showcasing its proven approach to ensuring long-term success for entrepreneurs through unfiltered access to Intel’s technology leaders and personalized mentoring.



Launched in 2019, Intel Ignite leverages Intel’s vast resources to help early-stage deep tech companies achieve product-market fit, optimize their valuation, and drive lasting strategic impact. Beginning with a 12-week program and continuing over a lifetime, startups are selected to join one of our four cohorts based in Israel, Europe, the US and the UK. Since the program began, participating companies have achieved significant results with more than $1.5 billion in funding.



“Intel’s history is steeped in disruption and our technology has had a profound impact on society,” said Tzahi Weisfeld, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Intel Ignite. “Our current work with startups reignites that passion for innovation throughout Intel and brings world-changing ideas to life. We are honored to showcase our unique accelerator program and its cultural impact within Intel and beyond.”



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign, produced by TBD Media, honors visionary leaders who have challenged the status quo, pushing boundaries and reshaping industries through groundbreaking ideas, technologies, and strategies. The campaign features a series of captivating interviews and thought-provoking articles to provide a platform for influential leaders to share their stories and insights, inspiring others to pursue their own entrepreneurial goals.



To watch the film, please click here.



