San Francisco – July 20, 2023 — Newfront, the tech-enabled insurance brokerage, has rolled out artificial intelligence-powered solutions to select clients, including UpMetrics. As clients of Newfront, these innovative companies are implementing and providing feedback on the tools.



The solutions include Newfront’s AI benefits assistant, which can save human resources teams up to four weeks of work per year by answering employees’ questions about their total rewards programs.



“As a tech company, we understand that AI is something we should be working with, not against,” said a People Ops representative from UpMetrics, the leading impact analytics platform for the social sector. “The Newfront benefits assistant saves us time on high-level questions, and our team can be the second line of defense for specific questions instead.”



Other AI solutions in Newfront’s production roadmap include contract review and quote comparison tools, both of which offer significant time savings through instant comparative analysis.



With increasing usage of and demand for AI within client offerings, Newfront introduced a set of principles to guide responsible development. This AI-focused work builds upon Newfront’s proprietary unified data platform aimed at providing better decisions, faster interactions, and transparent communication for clients and colleagues.



“AI represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape our industry,” said Newfront CEO and Co-Founder Spike Lipkin. “The years of work spent on our platform has enabled us to quickly seize this opportunity, resulting in powerful outcomes: deeper market intelligence, smarter coverage recommendations, and ultimately, a better insurance experience.”



This week, Newfront also debuted a new brand and digital presence reflecting the company’s vision of de-risking human progress by bringing together top insurance experts with leading-edge technology—ultimately, offering clients a better experience and transforming the insurance industry along the way. Newfront’s approach to helping business leaders navigate new frontiers with confidence was highlighted in a recent CBS News Innovators & Disruptors Leaders film



About Newfront:

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United State and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn.





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com