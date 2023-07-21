Aberdeen, Scotland: SentryPeer launched to help prevent VoIP cyberattacks and fraudulent phone calls.



SentryPeer offers a unique way for Internet Telephony Service Providers,

Cybersecurity specialists, and Telecom resellers to help prevent VoIP fraud by

detecting early attempts.



Gavin Henry, founder of SentryPeer, spent the last 12 years building and

scaling his previous company, SureVoIP, an award winning Internet Telephone

Service Provider, which was acquired in July 2021.



Gavin Henry said -



“I created SentryPeer based on my own experience of running a VoIP based

company, to address the need for having an early warning system for VoIP

fraud.”



“It was also very important to allow users to own their data to avoid lock in.

That’s why SentryPeer is an open source platform, so you can always

participate and validate that what we say is actually what we are doing.”



Dr. Stefan Pütz. SVP Technical Security, Deutsche Telekom Security and CISO

at Deutsche Telekom Group said -



“We noticed Gavin’s impressive work and are happy to support innovative

trends protecting customers from fraudsters.”



Features and benefits of SentryPeer include:



● Detect compromised VoIP accounts in real time before you lose money or

customer confidence

● Learn customer traffic patterns and detect anomalies

● Check Caller IDs and phone numbers in real time against Ofcom’s Do Not

Originate List

● Use its alerting system to programmatically disable customer accounts

via various integrations



SentryPeer SaaS is available now at no cost. For more information on

SentryPeer, please visit https://sentrypeer.com



About SentryPeer



SentryPeer is designed to help detect compromised VoIP accounts. These

credentials could have been gathered from desk phones, softphones, PBXs and

WebRTC services for example. It works by your system always sending an API

call for each phone call (or IP address) you want to check. We then send you

back a response with the results of our analysis. You can use this information

to block the phone call, or take other action.



It is an open platform supported by Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH.



Contact for further details -



Gavin Henry

Ant Networks Limited T/A SentryPeer

+447930 323266

ghenry@senrtypeer.com