Berlin, July 21st, 2023 - The pace of technology is only expanding, and the world looks on to see what innovation will lead to next. In today's modern society, the development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is continuing to advance and grow at such a rapid pace.



From groundbreaking technological advances to revolutionary business models, creative solutions to societal challenges, the TBD Media Group’s newest video series, “Innovation Leaders”, provides a platform to tell the stories of extraordinary innovators and share their breakthrough ideas.



TBD Media Group is pleased to announce the release of their exciting “Innovation Leaders” series, in partnership with CBS News. Together, they focus on those at the forefront of these innovations and bring their revolutionary ideas to a broad audience. Viewers will gain a fascinating insight into the world and vision of these outstanding individuals, whilst having the opportunity to learn from their experiences and insights.



"Innovation is at the heart of the entrepreneurial secret to success and has made our world what it is today. 'Innovation Leaders' provides a platform to tell the stories of these extraordinary innovation drivers and share their groundbreaking ideas with a broad audience," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group.



The series features visionary thinkers and innovators whose trailblazing ideas are driving progress and shaping the future. Viewers will learn about the challenges, successes and insights of these individuals who inspire them with their passion and creativity. The series offers inspiring stories that broaden horizons and let viewers experience the power of innovation first hand.



About TBD Media Group

TBD Media Group is a leading media company specialising in the production of high-quality content. Always aiming to get to the bottom of pioneering developments, TBD Media tells inspiring stories that shape the world of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.tbdmediagroup.com.



Companies featured in this campaign includes:

Tesat: How SAND & SILICON keeps the industry running

Ditsch : Global manufacturer of pretzel products, pizzas & croissant specialties.

Avancis : Transform facades into energy sources

Mounting systems: Leading global provider of innovative solar mounting solutions, committed to advancing the renewable energy industry

Basler: Riding the wave of technological change



