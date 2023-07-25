Toronto, July 25th 2023 – The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the critical role and vulnerabilities of the global supply chain. With inflation concerns still at large, businesses and consumers are trying to navigate this new world with increased costs and ever changing demands. The need to stabilize critical resources in our local communities has never been greater.



Unipac, a leading name in the food distribution industry is proud to extend its state of the art infrastructure and cutting edge technology to empower customers at scale. Gaining real-time insights into inventory, demand patterns and market trends, Unipac is efficiently responding to changes in customer demand in seconds vs. weeks.



The data-driven approach focuses on optimizing stock levels, minimizing wastage and global procurement alternatives that deliver definitive sourcing advantages to its customers. This allows Unipac to change their model from servicing demand to aggregating demand which provides tremendous cost savings and product availability benefits to its customers.



“We are driven by a strong sense of responsibility to make a positive impact on society. We aim to foster stronger communities and drive customer success by ensuring essential food items are available at globally competitive prices without fail, regardless of global disruptions. ” – Mihir Mukherjee, CEO



Unipac is a leading food distribution company dedicated to providing reliable and efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for quality food products. Leveraging various technology solutions to provide a data-driven approach, Unipac drives value throughout the supply chain and enhances customer experiences.



