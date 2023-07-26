LONDON, July 26th 2023- A groundbreaking initiative, led by TBD Media Group, proudly presents the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign which aims to empower forward-thinking disruptors and catalysts, igniting a revolution that will reshape industries and redefine the future.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign will showcase exceptional individuals who fearlessly disrupted their industries, leaving an indelible mark on society. Through captivating interviews and thought-provoking articles, the campaign will shed light on the journeys and achievements of these extraordinary change-makers, inspiring others to embrace innovation and seize transformative opportunities.



"Innovation fuels the heartbeat of progress, while disruption ignites the catalyst that propels us towards a brighter future. At TBD MEDIA, our unwavering commitment lies in cultivating a world where groundbreaking ideas flourish, and industries undergo profound transformation," says CEO of TBD Media Group, Paolo Zanini.



By leveraging the power of storytelling and thought leadership, the campaign aims to ignite a global conversation that fuels innovation and drives cross-industry collaborations. It will uncover the secret ingredients behind successful disruptions, explore emerging technologies, and delve into the mindset required to challenge conventional norms and forge new paths.



TBD MEDIA invites industry pioneers, emerging disruptors, and aspiring innovators to join the movement and participate in the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign. Together, they will shape a future where disruption is celebrated, innovation knows no bounds, and extraordinary achievements become the norm.



For more information about the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign and the companies featured in the campaign, please visit https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/innovation-disruption



Companies featured in this campaign include:



Cyberbacker: Transforming Business Owner's Recruitment Practices

Seco Mind: AI/Smart bots to augment your products, processes, and services

ZEISS: Enables leading researchers to find answers to society’s most pressing challenges

Topsoe: Pioneering the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors through groundbreaking innovation that will fuel the energy transition

Property Finder: Empowering home search experiences for homeseekers

Fraktiq: Unleashing NFT Potential: Fraktiq's Blockchain Innovations in MENA

Unipac: A technology-enabled food distribution company

SolarQuote: Transforming solar with AI and online accessibility for homeowners

MixJet: Shaping the Skies with Visionary Leadership and Bold Innovation

Giza Systems: Provides integrated designs and deployment of technology solutions

First Mills: A market-leading milling player, incorporating innovative solutions to produce the highest quality flour, feed, bran and wheat derivatives

NewFront: Modern insurance brokerage for the 21st century

Naseej: Enabling organisations to accelerate their digital transformation journey

Ditsch: With a passion for the best ingredients and quality, Ditsch brings products full of love and taste to the table - bite after bite.





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com