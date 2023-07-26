Conversational AI Bots customized to the needs and data of your organization. and integrated with any/all of your systems - cloud based or on-premises; even hardware.



SECOMIND, a leader in AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce the launch of StudioX, a groundbreaking AI studio designed to revolutionize the way businesses incorporate artificial intelligence into their existing products, processes, and services.



The power of StudioX lies in its conversational bots, which utilize Generative AI and large language models (LLMs) equipped with advanced machine learning and deep learning capabilities. StudioX allows organizations to implement conversational bots that seamlessly integrate with their data, business systems (whether on-premises or cloud-based), and even their products. These bots provide meaningful interactions tailored to the specific needs and data of both the organization and its customers. Imagine having a bot that proactively identifies maintenance needs, automates tasks, or offers efficient troubleshooting support for customer service. Picture a sales forecasting bot, a personalized recommendation bot, or a bot that predicts manufacturing process faults. StudioX empowers you to create these bots and more. With the power of AI at their fingertips, organizations can unlock significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, quality, safety, and more, while also delivering exceptional customer experiences.



"Conversational AI will quickly become pervasive as businesses and workers embrace the technology to become more productive," said Ajay Malik, CEO of SECOMIND. "At SECOMIND, we have been leveraging AI for years. Now, we are unveiling how we enable businesses to incorporate generative AI into their existing products, processes, or services, unlocking the most unrivalled work experiences and customer experiences."



SECOMIND recognizes the pivotal role AI will play in shaping the future of work and StudioX is an AI platform that empowers you to incorporate AI into your business via conversational bots that enhance productivity, efficiency, quality, customer experience, customer support, cost reduction, accessibility, and more.



For more information about StudioX and how it can transform your business processes, visit https://studiox.secomind.ai or contact Frank Human at frank.human@secomind.ai.



SECO Mind USA



SECOMIND is a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on revolutionizing work experiences and customer interactions, SECOMIND aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and innovation across industries. For more information: https://secomind.ai



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com