In a fast-changing and frenetic world, where digital trends and social media are heavily influencing habits and mindsets, a 500-year family company invites people to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle.



While supporting the crucial role of hunting as a means to maintain the natural balance and reach sustainable food consumption, and sport shooting as benefitting for mental health, Beretta works in the firearm and outdoor industry to raise the level of quality, performance, and safety that made it a world-renowned brand.



A short documentary by TBD Media about Beretta history and its mission for the future reveals the secret ingredients that allowed one of the oldest manufacturing companies in the world to be an industry leader still today: huge investments in innovation, the commitment for sustainability, and the strong bond with the workers and the community of the mountain valley the Company has been in since its foundation.



Featuring Franco Gussalli Beretta, 15th generation of the Beretta Family and President, Carlo Ferlito, General Manager, and others among Beretta management and factory workers, this short film is a journey through the history and the vision of a family, a territory, a company, a passion.



Discover how innovation and digitalization is embracing the Company on all levels: from

product development to automation, from industry 4.0. to additive manufacturing, from product and factory virtual prototyping to IoT, AI and Augmented and Mixed Reality.



A pioneer for energy sustainability: Beretta has been working on the reduction of its environmental impact starting from 1913, when building its first hydro-power plant.

Today, the company auto-produces 45% of its energy through hydro and solar power and has in place a wide range of initiatives to make its activity more sustainable, embracing the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, and translating them into specific actions for smart energy management, contaminated sites remediation, reduction of carbon footprint, raw material consumption, waste production and use of hazardous substances.



The secret ingredient to achieve all of this? Everyone at Beretta will tell you it’s about the passion of the people. Beretta represents a strong bond with their territory and their family history, a pride, and a way to export their expertise worldwide. Empowering these people to develop new skills and a new mindset and to be free to innovate is a key success factor that got Beretta where it is today.



About Beretta:

Founded in 1526 in Gardone Val Trompia (Italy) by the Beretta Family, who has now been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta is today an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting.

Beretta operates in the world to support outdoors lovers, defense and law enforcement officers, providing them with a complete ecosystem (firearms, clothing, accessories and services) and featuring the most modern technologies, assembly lines, quality control and local highly qualified workers, who hand down the Italian tradition of gun-smithing since the Renaissance.

