IT security is subject to constant change. For more than 20 years, Antares-NetlogiX (ANLX) has been at the forefront when it comes to the latest methods and possibilities to protect companies from damage. According to the motto: Trust is good, Antares is better!



ANLX is a leading Austrian IT service provider. Since its founding in 2000, IT security has become an essential company competence: the offer ranges from the support of individual firewalls to full managed service - the takeover and support of the entire IT infrastructure and security requirements at the customer. For more than 15 years ANLX uses its knowledge as a managed security service provider, for example in the area of bank security. With almost 70 highly trained and certified employees, Antares-NetlogiX generates a turnover of more than 12 million euros and has been looking after several large Austrian and Central European IT infrastructures for years. Medium-sized companies from all industries, international corporations as well as ministries and other public institutions rely on the company's competent and flexible consulting services. Through customer projects at banks and energy providers, ANLX ensures highly secure critical infrastructures as well as smooth IT operations. The in-house infrastructure, network and security operations centers are permanently available as contact persons for customers.



Especially the SOC (Security Operation Center) is currently experiencing particularly strong growth - and with good reason, as Alexander Graf, CEO of ANLX, points out: "Our SOC is the centre of IT security for us and our customers. Security alarms are permanently evaluated here, suspicious mails are analysed and, of course, questions and concerns of our customers are answered. We mainly serve medium-sized companies and public or critical infrastructures that are falling behind with all the requirements and legal regulations, such as the European NIS Directive, due to lack of expert knowledge or other resources. Besides extensive software, you need a high degree of automation and you have to cover wide areas of IT security: This ranges from prevention to reaction in the event of an attack to business continuity and IT compliance. As a professional managed service provider, we fulfil all requirements.”



In addition to the topics of IT security, IT infrastructure and business continuity management, European data protection is also a core competence of the owner-managed company from Lower Austria. Loyal employees, long-term customer relationships and the highest quality of consulting ensure organic growth and make Antares-NetlogiX the innovation leader in IT security.



Check out the film, featuring Jürgen Kolb and Alexander Graf, Co-CEOs of Antares-NetlogiX.



