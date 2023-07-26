Denise Van Outen has credited a £32 hair mask made from organic pea shoots with restoring her luscious locks to their former glory.



Speaking in an Instagram video, the Celebrity Gogglebox star admitted that bleaching, over-styling and long stints abroad had taken a toll on her hair. She credited a nourishing treatment mask made from organic pea shoots with having reversed the damage of excessive styling and improving the condition of her hair.



Speaking to her 705,000 strong Instagram following, the star shared how she had noticed significantly less shedding since using the mask. “My hair feels so much fuller”, she said “it looks thicker and there’s more volume.”



After spreading the bright green mask from the roots to the tips of her hair, the TV personality delighted in her results, reeling off the benefits of the pea-powered hair mask, “it’s hydrated, it looks glossier, and feels soft to touch”.





The Blonde Bombshell opened up about having experienced increased hair shed with age, as a result of hormonal changes. “I’ve had a lot more shedding than normal”, she admitted, “I think that’s possibly because of hormonal changes, because of my age.”



Designed to provide deep nourishment and hydration, Hair Gain’s award -winning Nourishing Miracle Treatment Mask is proven to reduce hair breakage and hair fall by up to 60% from the first use.*



It harnesses the power of AnaGain, a phytonutrient derived from organic pea shoots, in order to prolong the lifecycle of hair, which in turn works to thicken, strengthen and restore vitality.



Combined with Panthenol, Natural Betaine and Phytantriol, the restorative formula helps to nurture and revitalise the scalp, leading to reduced hair loss, improved hair quality and increased lustre and shine.



To get the most out of your Hair Mask, Hair Gain’s resident Trichologist Samantha Stewart MIT says, “Start off with a great shampoo that aids hydration and cleanses the scalp well, but doesn’t strip all the natural oil. Then apply the hair mask for a full ten minutes to towel dried hair and really massage it into your scalp through to your ends. I absolutely love the Hair Gain Hair Mask, this fantastic hair mask not only protects the hair shaft against moisture loss but also aids healthy hair growth.”





ABOUT HAIR GAIN

Inspired by her own struggle with post-partum hair loss, founder Lucy Palmer drew on her experience in the field of nutrition to create Hair Gain – a range of award-winning supplements and topicals that help to reduce hair shed, support healthy hair and promote thicker and fuller locks.



Available at www.hairgainnow.com



For more info, high res images and samples please contact rachel@flipsidepr.co.uk or call 0207 631 5180



*Independently tested (brushing test) May 2023, results achieved when tested as a regime with the Hair Gain Scalp Foam