LONDON, July 27th 2023- TBD Media is thrilled to announce the launch of its transformative campaign, “50 MENA Leaders” which recognises the exceptional innovators from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



"50 MENA Leaders" brings together a diverse group of innovators who are making a difference in the MENA region. This compilation showcases a remarkable array of innovators who are driving progress, fostering innovation, and making a positive impact in the region.



Through captivating narratives, "50 MENA Leaders" provides insight into the journeys, milestones, and valuable lessons learned by these exceptional individuals. Readers will gain inspiration from the strategies, initiatives, and innovative solutions employed by these leaders to navigate challenges and achieve their visions.



"We are filled with excitement as we embark on the '50 MENA Leaders' campaign, aiming to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary talent and limitless innovation emerging from the MENA region," stated Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "By showcasing the visionaries who are shaping the future, our goal is to ignite a fresh surge of creativity and propel the region to even greater achievements."



TBD Media invites readers, organisations, and stakeholders to explore the extraordinary stories of the 50 exemplary leaders featured in "50 MENA Leaders." Their accomplishments serve as a testament to the immense potential of the MENA region and inspire hope for a brighter future.





The Companies featured in this campaign includes:

Property Finder: A homegrown tech-led company revolutionising real estate in the region

Intelmatix: using AI to transform organisations into cognitive enterprises

First Mills: A market-leading milling player, incorporating innovative solutions to produce derivatives





To learn more about "50 MENA Leaders," find out more here.





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com



Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com