July 2023 – The South West coast of England is a treasure trove of stunning scenery, charming villages, coastal paths, and delectable culinary delights. And with Zapmap, the UK’s leading charge point mapping service, and the newest tourist road trip, South West 660, joining forces, visitors can now embark on an electric adventure that combines the joy of EV travel with the rich offerings of this idyllic region.



The South West 660 is an iconic road-trip experience, embracing the concept of ‘slow travel’ and encouraging people to fully enjoy the beauty of these English counties along the way. Stretching for 660 miles from Poole in Dorset, through Devon and Cornwall, to Watchet in Somerset, this extraordinary route can be tackled in one motoring marathon or divided into shorter 50-mile sections for shorter holidays.



Thanks to this new partnership, finding charge points and planning your electric journey has never been easier. Zapmap's innovative platform allows you to map out your route, ensuring convenient charging stops to top up your EV. With three routing modes to choose from and the ability to customise your route based on your EV's current and desired charge levels, Zapmap simplifies the planning process, making it a breeze to explore the South West 660 at your own pace.



Mark Godfrey, Co-Founder of South West 660, says:



“From the very beginning we have always encouraged slow travel, so people don’t miss out on what this beautiful region has to offer.



“With Zapmap joining us as a trusted partner, people can enjoy these routes without experiencing range anxiety, charging in beautiful surroundings along the way.”



While the South West coast may not have the highest density of charging infrastructure, Zapmap ensures you're never too far from a charge point. Each of the South West 660's coastal stretches is approximately 50 miles long, making them easily manageable for EVs with lower ranges. As the go-to app for electric car drivers, Zapmap means you can effortlessly locate the most convenient charger for you and your EV along the way.



Paul Gosvenor, Head of Marketing at Zapmap, says:



“I’m really pleased that Zapmap has partnered with South West 660 because together we can promote the benefits of electric cars for exploring this stunning part of England. From coast to coast, the Zapmap app enables EV drivers to find available charge points wherever they go, plan their next adventure with ease, and most importantly enjoy the beauty of the South West while minimising their carbon footprint.



“Throughout the year, this idyllic South West 660 route will quite rightly see an influx of intrepid explorers embarking on their latest electric adventure."



“As the proud driver of an MG4 EV, one of the reasons this partnership makes so much sense to me is that Zapmap shows live availability status on around 70% of chargers in the UK. This means you can see which charge points are available right now, from the chargers at the start of your route in Poole through to the end of the trip in Somerset.”



There are 12 different South West 660 routes to choose from, with Zapmap and the South West 660 acting as your gateway to an electric adventure. Whether it’s charging overnight, stopping off for a bite to eat at one of the South West 660’s foodie recommendations, or charging as you take in a jaw-dropping view, here are a few of the top EV charging locations on the route.





1. Minack Theatre (route eight, Penzance to St Ives):

Charge as you take a tour or enjoy a show at the iconic Minack Theatre in Penzance – a unique, open-air venue, set on the side of a cliff, with spectacular views across the water (dolphins are frequently spotted!). “The best charge with a view…Three spaces,” says Zapmap user rayz77.





2. Salmons Leap Hub, Buckfastleigh (route four, Exeter to Dartmouth):

Only a slight detour from the main South West 660 route, this newly opened charging hub near Totnes is thanks to Zap-Pay partner Osprey and is something of a game changer for EV-driving holidaymakers in the South West. “Brand new- 16 bays and straight in,” says Zapmap user Beckyvw. “Just 100 m from the main Devon Expressway. Farm shop not yet open (early July 2023), but an excellent facility.”





3. Watermouth Cove and Broadsands Beach (route 11, Clovelly to Lynton):

Whether you’re staying at the beautiful Watermouth Valley Camping Park, a nearby bed and breakfast, or Sandy Cove Hotel in Combe Martin, there are a number of charging options available in the vicinity when staying in this idyllic area of North Devon. Broadsands Beach and Watermouth Cove are within easy reach of both Ilfracombe and Combe Martin.





