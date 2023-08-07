On Saturday 5th August 2023, Mayflex, associates Amanda Griffiths, Liz Evans and Tracey Kernaghan (formerly Calcutt) together with retired Mayflex associates Margaret Butterfield and Lyn Gale took part in their 4th ultra challenge, the South West Coast 50, to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.



The walk started from Dunster Castle and went through Minehead and then up on to the 630 mile coastal path and up to Exmoor with over 1600 metres of climbing and all made far more challenging with storm Antoni bringing in 50+ mph winds.



Amanda Griffiths, Director of Sales – Projects & Internal Security commented ‘Sadly I’ve lost both my dad and my nan to dementia, so I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and horrible this disease is. Both Liz and Tracey have also lost parents to dementia, and this is why we have undertaken yet another ultra challenge to raise as much as possible for the Alzheimer's Society.’



Amanda continued ‘Tracey, Lyn and I completed the 50K challenge in just over 11 hours, which was probably the hardest one to date with some seriously steep hill climbs and descents and with incredibly strong winds due to storm Antoni. Due to the weather the organisers were forced to make last-minute changes to the course as it was too dangerous at some of the highest points. Thankfully apart from about 90mins of severe bad weather the rest of the time it was warm and windy and perfect walking conditions.’



Amanda continued ‘Liz and Margaret completed the 25 km which although shorter was just as challenging with tough climbs, steep descents and sadly for them the rain and wind stayed with them for most of their walk, making it far more challenging.’



Amanda concluded ‘Between us we have so far raised over £6,800, so thank you to the family, friends, associates, customers, and suppliers that have supported us so far – we very much appreciate it and it helped to ease the pain of the walk on the day! If anyone can and would like to sponsor us our pages are still open for a little while longer.



To donate to a member of the Mayflex team please click on the links below:



Liz Evans - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lizzieeg



Amanda Griffiths - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-griff



Tracey Kernaghan - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tracey-Calcutt3