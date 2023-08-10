AVANCIS develops pioneering photovoltaic systems "Made in Germany”



Against the backdrop of advancing climate change and increasing urbanisation, sustainable energy supply from renewable energy sources is becoming a crucial component of the energy transition. As one of the leading solar pioneers, AVANCIS GmbH recognized the potential of photovoltaic technology early on. For over 40 years, the company based in Torgau, Saxony, has been developing innovative solar modules for electricity-producing façades, roofs, and open spaces – in true premium quality and "Made in Germany".



Aesthetic, versatile and sustainable solar modules for every requirement



Depending on the project or structural requirements, Avancis offers numerous highly efficient and durable solar module variants based on CIGS thin-film technology (copper indium gallium disulphoselenide compound) under the product name SKALA – this convinces with a high efficiency and thus a very high energy yield. Highlights of the SKALA range are the solutions for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). The frameless modules can be combined with almost all common facade materials and thus offer maximum design freedom in the realization of future-oriented solar facades – no matter whether on industrial, office or residential buildings of various sizes. In addition, AVANCIS offers customized photovoltaic solutions for different roof constructions and open spaces as well as the realisation of complete GIGS solar factories. The complete production of the solar module with its integrated solar cells is "Made in Germany" at the headquarters in Torgau.



Project planning and realisation from a single source



Within the scope of a project, the experienced experts at AVANCIS offer not only individual consulting and project management as well as central coordination of the partners and service providers involved, but also all further services from a single source. These include, for example, the preparation of simulations, 3D models, and technical and economic calculations in advance – this ensures optimal system planning with the best possible energy yield. Once installed on the building, the result is an aesthetic and electricity-generating façade or roof surface that enables a sustainable energy supply with the power of the sun and thus makes an important contribution to the decarbonisation of buildings and cities.



Exciting impressions in the corporate film on welt.de



How AVANCIS products accelerate the energy transition? What else makes the company so unique in the solar industry? Interested parties can find out all this and more at www.welt.de/Advertorials/innovation-deutschland/article24609... – where they can also find an exciting and highly interesting corporate film about AVANCIS.



About the company AVANCIS GmbH

AVANCIS GmbH develops and produces premium-class solar modules based on the copper indium gallium disulphoselenide compound (CIGS modules) – high-quality products "Made in Germany". The innovative technology is developed in the company's own research and development centers in Munich and Torgau and manufactured in the production facility in Torgau. AVANCIS technology dates back to pioneering work in the 1980s at Arco Solar and has developed through many intermediate stages into today's thin-film technology. The main brand is the SKALA product portfolio as an energy-generating façade material for buildings and infrastructure facilities as well as for use in ground-mounted and rooftop installations. AVANCIS has been part of the CNBM Group since 2014.



