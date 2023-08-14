Leading debt recovery solutions provider, Marston Holdings, chooses MaxContact software to support on business expansion plans.



Manchester – 14th August 2023 – Manchester-based customer engagement technology provider MaxContact today announced its partnership with Marston Holdings, a leading solutions provider in corporate debt recovery.



Marston Holdings has been operating for almost 40 years, growing both organically and through acquisitions providing integrated technology-enabled solutions for private and commercial clients. They work in various public services aiding customers in debt recovery, parking fines, court orders as well as commercial debt, now recovering up to £850m each year on behalf of taxpayers.



As a fast-growing business, Marston Holdings wanted to improve the agility and technical capabilities of its outbound dialler, which wasn’t able to match their need to scale. After an extensive procurement process, Marston Holdings selected MaxContact’s outbound dialler as a more efficient and comprehensive solution for their needs across 285 full omnichannel diallers. The software will be also integrated with Marston’s workforce management and back-office CRMs and PBX.



Marston Holdings is implementing the MaxContact solution companywide across all of its brands, as the company continues to grow. The company also plans to implement new features based on MaxContact’s commitment to continual product development, including AI chatbot functionality.



Tim Van Oerle, Group Managing Director at Marston Holdings, said “As a fast-growing business we need technology that can be agile and scale with our expansion. MaxContact has been fantastic at understanding these needs and providing personalised support every step of the way, and we look forward to enhancing the services for our team and for our clients and customers.”



Ben Booth, CEO at MaxContact, said “We are really excited to be partnering with the team at Marston Holdings. We pride ourselves on providing personalised service and agile technology to businesses across the UK and can’t wait to support Marston Holdings on their meteoric growth journey.”





END





About MaxContact



MaxContact is a customer engagement technology company with a difference. It was founded in 2015 by a group of contact centre professionals who had become frustrated with providers that over promised and under delivered on features, support and resilience. It’s now one of the fastest growing contact centre specialists in the UK with a 97% CSAT rating and over 100 customers. The company was ranked one of the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in the North by the Northern Tech Awards in 2021 and 2022 and has recently received the IT Vendor of the Year Award from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and Computing Magazine.



Contact details:



For further information or media inquiries, please reach out to the MaxContact team at marketing@maxcontact.com.