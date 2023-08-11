Friday 11th August 2023- As the world enters a critical period in combating climate change, companies are being tasked with helping to meet global sustainability measures. Similarly, studies are showing an increase in workers identifying eco-friendly companies to work for, either through the deployment of sustainability goals within their walls or delivering green products.



In recognition of this pivotal moment in history, TBD Media, a leading media company focused on creating high-quality content, is highlighting industry leaders in its 50 Leaders of Change series. This campaign aims to showcase and celebrate the contributions of 50 leaders who have positively impacted their industries, communities, and the world.



A featured trailblazer in the latest series is Wolfspeed, the global leader in silicon carbide technology and production based in the United States. A cutting-edge company in the semiconductor industry, Wolfspeed’s silicon carbide devices save the world energy by performing 5-15% more efficiently than legacy silicon counterparts. The company’s founders were the first to successfully commercialize the material and have since developed breakthrough technologies to produce revolutionary 200mm wafers and build state-of-the-art facilities throughout the world.



“Wolfspeed is honored to participate in the 50 Leaders of Change documentary series. Since our start in 1987, Wolfspeed has led the way in the once-in-a-generation technology shift from silicon to the more efficient silicon carbide,” says Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe. “Our company is driven by one overarching goal of everything we do: leave the world better than we found it. From the construction of our facilities to the products that we deliver, we help the world consume less while powering more to support a greener future for all.”



As part of the series, TBD Media will release interviews, documentaries, and articles highlighting the achievements of Wolfspeed and other leaders who are transforming their respective fields. 50 Leaders of Change offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most prominent leaders’ journeys and the challenges they faced along the way.



“We believe in the importance of acknowledging and honoring those who drive positive change in the world,” says Founder and CEO of TBD Media Group Paolo Zanini. “Continuing the 50 Leaders of Change series during this pivotal moment in history is critical to showcase how industry leaders are tackling global issues and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.”



For more information about the 50 Leaders of Change series, click here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders.





