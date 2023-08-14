ANDOVER, UK, 14 AUGUST 2023 - CloudPay, the leading global employee pay provider, today announces the appointment of Roland Folz as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Folz, an internationally accomplished and visionary leader, brings over 30 years of experience of strategic development and driving profitable growth across the financial services, mobility, telecoms and FinTech sectors. He joins CloudPay from Solaris SE where he established the company as the European market leader in embedded finance and Banking as a Service (BaaS).



In his new role as CEO, Folz will lead CloudPay into the next phase of profitable growth following the successful expansion of the company in recent years. Together with the Board and Leadership Team’s support the business will deliver a world-class, end-to-end pay experience for its global customers by turning pay from an operational function to a business advantage.



“I am delighted to be joining CloudPay,” said Roland Folz. “This is a pivotal moment in the company’s development. With our market leading portfolio of services, highly talented global team and impressive customer base of leading brands, we will continue to transform the payroll and payments market globally.”



Including his role at Solaris, Folz held senior leadership roles across various corporate and high-growth organisations including eight years at Deutsche Bank, four years at Deutsche Telecom and four years as CEO of Mercedes Benz Bank. As Co-CEO of Direkt Anlage Bank AG, he expanded Germany’s first discount broker into six European countries, eventually taking the company public in 1999.



Folz holds a PhD in Finance and Marketing, along with an MBA and MSc in Mathematics.