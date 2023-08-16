Berlin, August 16th 2023 - Being a business leader is a challenging and demanding job; one which requires great skill in order to be successful. Today, there is a growing curiosity that surrounds the individuals who, through hard work and dedication, have become some of the most prosperous business leaders in their field.



International video production house, TBD Media Group, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new campaign, ‘A Moment With’, which explores success in the business world, and what it takes to build, grow, and lead a successful organisation.



The ‘A Moment With’ campaign provides an ideal opportunity for respected figures from the business community, to sit down and share their personal journey and career with an eager audience. The intimate interview will touch upon what enabled these individuals to go above and beyond in achieving their goals, and how it has shaped their business outlook.



“At TBD Media, we believe that success in business should be celebrated. Our ‘A Moment With’ campaign has been specifically created with that in mind, as a testament to those individuals who have dedicated their careers towards becoming leaders and innovators in their field,” said TBD Media’s CEO. "However, on top of celebrating success, we also hope to find out more about the person behind the business, and how their experiences shaped them into who they are today.”



The ability to engage with leaders from the business world, allows the TBD Media Group to facilitate a greater understanding of how these passionate and committed individuals are able to achieve great things for their business, whilst positively impacting the world around them.



TBD Media Group invites individuals to participate in this exhilarating series that will go in pursuit of meaningful storytelling and shine a light on the personal story behind the success.



Companies that are featured in this campaign includes:

CEO of Infopulse: Christian Jendreczek

CEO of S-Communication: Tobias Schlösser

CEO of Sand & Silicon: Noureddine Seddiki



