Berlin, August 16th, 2023 - TBD Media Group is proud to present the new series "Innovation Leaders," which highlights the indispensable role of innovation in the success of businesses. This series takes viewers on a fascinating journey through contemporary industries where visionary thinkers and innovators are redefining the boundaries of what is possible.



"Innovation Leaders" presents an impressive collection of extraordinary pioneers whose innovative ideas and determination have brought about change that extends far beyond their respective industries.



Together with the WELT, TBD Media Group has created a platform where leaders in innovation share their stories, visions and best practices.The series not only showcases inspiring examples of entrepreneurial excellence, but also offers concrete insights and strategies that can serve as guideposts for future success.



Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, emphasises the importance of "Innovation Leaders" for companies in search of growth and advancement: "This series not only reveals the stories of visionary minds, but also offers insights into the mechanisms that made their innovations possible. Companies have a unique opportunity to learn proven strategies and practices to meet the ever-growing demands of the future."



"Innovation Leaders" is a platform that pushes the boundaries of thinking, explores the possibilities and provides a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, established companies and curious minds. The series celebrates innovators while paving the way for the next generation of visionaries.



For more information and to experience the compelling Innovation Leaders series, please visit TBD Media Group's official website or on WELT news platform at: https://www.welt.de/Advertorials/innovation-deutschland/





Companies featured in this campaign:

Ivoclar: Dental Solutions for Healthy and Beautiful Smiles

IWK: Packaging systems from the pioneer

DB Cargo: With digital innovations for the traffic turnaround

Burgenland Energie: A green technology company leading in the renewable energies wind & photovoltaics





