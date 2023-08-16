Commenting on the decision processes of Clearing applicants, Sam Matthews, Head of Admissions at the University of Westminster, said:



“The trend of Clearing as an application route of choice continues this year. We are far away from the clearing of old, where students who didn’t make their grades looked urgently for courses with spaces.



“Clearing is firmly established as an application route of choice for students. Some may have already applied to university to secure an offer, but some use Clearing as the first point of application. Either way, the students applying to universities through Clearing are discerning and selective, looking for the courses with the best prospects, that are the best fit and seeing where they can trade up.



“We see that increasingly students who come to us during Clearing are interested in the whole offer from universities - the sports and societies, the values and cultures and the links with industry. They are making a more conscious choice to pick the university which fits their values the most, and we see this as one of the biggest drivers for Westminster.”



