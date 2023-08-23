Elevating Customer Experiences: MaxContact’s New Funding Boosts AI-Technology Advancements for Enhanced Customer Interactions.







Manchester, UK – Wednesday 23rd August 2023 - Manchester-based customer engagement technology provider MaxContact announced it has secured funding to accelerate a new phase of innovation and growth.



MaxContact, which private equity firm FPE Capital has backed since October 2020, has worked to secure additional investment to accelerate further development in AI technology and scale the UK-based team from 65 to over 100 by mid-2024.



Ben Booth, CEO at MaxContact, reflects on the journey, “Having dedicated years to the contact centre and customer engagement industry, we’re incredibly proud of the business we’re building. This investment supercharges our mission to give businesses a platform that makes work-life easier for them and their contact centre or customer engagement teams.”



MaxContact's vision includes expanding its in-house team, with a key emphasis on scaling the software engineering function and operations teams to enhance customer success. It also plans to accelerate its product roadmap and the delivery of cutting-edge AI-driven technology to its customers while ensuring it delivers a best-in-class service for its valued customer base.



“Over the past six years, we’ve built a robust contact centre customer engagement (CCaaS) platform that serves thousands of users every minute of every day. It means we’ve not only got a wealth of experience in this space, but we can analyse large volumes of call and message data to develop AI tools that help to drive efficiency and ensure companies communicate compliantly with customers, simply and easily.



One of the biggest challenges for many companies is increased customer demand. Our solutions will help businesses manage this demand more efficiently and reduce repetitive work landing in the lap of skilled agents.”



MaxContact has worked alongside FPE Capital and NatWest to secure this investment.



Kit MacClaren, Director, Corporate Banking & Structured Finance from Natwest, says “We are delighted to have been able to structure this growth finance facility for MaxContact, supporting MaxContact’s management team and FPE Capital as they continue their strong growth in the CCaaS market. This financing facility was delivered through our unique Venture and Growth Finance fund and reflects NatWest’s dedication to supporting high-growth, innovative scale-up businesses. We aim to continue working alongside SME businesses such as MaxContact, which form the heart of the UK economy, driving innovation and job creation.”









About MaxContact





MaxContact is a customer engagement technology company with a difference. It was founded in 2015 by a group of contact centre professionals who had become frustrated with providers that over promised and under delivered on features, support and resilience. It’s now one of the fastest growing contact centre software specialists in the UK. MaxContact has been ranked one of the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in the North by the Northern Tech Awards consecutively from 2021-2023 and in 2022 received the IT Vendor of the Year Award from BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and Computing Magazine.







Contact details:



For further information or media enquiries, please reach out to the MaxContact team at pr@maxcontact.com.







Contact details:



Stephanie Melrose, Media Relations Manager, NatWest



Stephanie.melrose@natwest.com



07966 212 576







About NatWest Group



NatWest Group is a relationship bank for a digital world. We champion potential; breaking down barriers and building financial confidence so the 19 million people, families and businesses we serve in communities throughout the UK and Ireland can rebuild and thrive. If our customers succeed, so will we.