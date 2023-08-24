Fermoie presents two new designs and 25 new colourways for Autumn 2023



- Orchard Stripe introduces irregular shapes contrasting with the more structured Fermoie stripes, available in 17 colourways



- Liana adds a distinctive new floral to the Fermoie offering, available in 16 colourways



- Shell Grotto extended with six new colourways, giving a choice of 12



- Sicily gains eight new colourways, taking the total to 13



- All collections created on 100% cotton



- Available from 12th September 2023



“Our new Stripe combines carefully paired colours to add depth and vibrancy, while with Liana, we continue our long tradition of looking to the natural world for inspiration. For our established Shell Grotto and Sicily collections, we’ve created a wealth of new colourways that greatly enhance our customers’ options, while remaining faithful to our fundamental principles and palette.”

Tom Helme, co-founder, Fermoie



Fermoie is delighted to present two new collections, Liana and Orchard Stripe, and extensions to its popular Shell Grotto and Sicily collections, for autumn 2023.



All four collections are designed and produced entirely in-house at the company’s premises in Marlborough, Wiltshire.



They are all made in 100% cotton fabric and suitable for upholstery, drapery/curtains, fabric walling and other interior uses.



ORCHARD STRIPE offers a bold contrast to the more structured stripes currently available from Fermoie. The pattern, inspired by a contemporary British artwork, features irregular shapes and lines, with a hand-drawn edge creating the effect of a homespun fabric. Each of the 17 colourways comprises a pair of complementary or contrasting colours with a third, fine-drawn line in a much lighter tone to add depth and energy.



LIANA, available in 16 colourways, Liana brings a bold new floral to the Fermoie offering. The design features an abstracted, organic pattern

of leaves, stems and flowers, hand-drawn in the style of early Indian block printing. The carefully constructed repeat is not immediately obvious, challenging the eye and adding to the design’s sense of naturalness and intrigue. Like Orchard Stripe, Liana is created on Fermoie 100% cotton fabric.



SHELL GROTTO, Fermoie adds six new colourways to its popular Shell Grotto collection for autumn 2023, taking the choice available to 12. A large-scale mosaic of colour and shells with playful, decorative details sitting neatly within large flowing, symmetrical naive florals.



SICILY, this much-loved collection’s intricate design delicately interweaves classic seaside stripes with shapes and patterns inspired by the folk costumes and deco shapes of Sicily. With eight new colourways for autumn 2023, Fermoie is extending the choices options available to customers from five to 13.



“Creating new colours is one of the most rewarding and joyful aspects of what we do at Fermoie. The designer’s creative judgment and artistic eye determines how our colours combine with the warp and weft of the cloth as the light falls upon it, producing layers of texture and a feeling of depth and intimacy. These new additions to two of our most popular collections perfectly demonstrate how our creative process keeps our collections fresh and contemporary, yet true to our fundamental principles and values.” Tom Helme, co-founder, Fermoie.



All four collections are on 100% cotton fabric. Priced at £160.00 per metre, they are available to order from 12th September 2023 at www.fermoie.com and can also be viewed at the company’s showroom in Pimlico, London, and through retail partners worldwide.



About Fermoie

Fermoie is a creator of fine fabrics, all designed and manufactured entirely in-house using its own proprietary colour-mixing and printing techniques.

Every Fermoie design begins with the drawn line, with the full repeat pattern meticulously created by hand, on paper, before it’s translated to screen engraving for printing. The colours are created, mixed and edited according to a carefully considered palette to ensure every combination matches perfectly, ensuring aesthetic harmony, artistic balance and design integrity.



All cloth is exclusive to Fermoie and made to the company’s specification. In line with its environmental commitments, 100% linen is woven to the studio team’s specification from highly sustainable flax grown locally to the mill. Cottons, union cloths and linen sheers are produced in Lancashire – the traditional home of British textile-making - by the first UK cotton mill to receive Soil Association and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) accreditation.



Fermoie was established in 2010 by Farrow & Ball founders Tom Helme and Martin Ephson. It now employs 50 people at its design studio, production facility and showroom in Marlborough, Wiltshire and showroom and retail space in Pimlico Road, London, where cushions and lampshades are also available for purchase. Fabrics are available worldwide thorough selected retailer partners.

All Fermoie products can be viewed and ordered online at fermoie.com. Fabric orders are shipped within seven working days.



