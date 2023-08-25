LONDON, 25th August 2023 - Even in today’s modern and technologically advanced world, many health issues and concerns still remain, transcending boundaries and requiring global collaboration if they are to be addressed.



The COVID-19 pandemic shed light on many vulnerabilities in healthcare systems across the world, reinforcing their importance along with the advancement of technology and cooperation between nations.



Established international video publisher, TBD Media Group, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Global Health campaign, which aims to showcase the innovation and development taking place in healthcare systems all around the globe, whilst ultimately striving to make the world a better place.



By supporting the global business community through the pursuit of meaningful storytelling, TBD Media recognises that there is an urgent need for creative and forward thinking solutions, which will tackle a number of the challenges in the healthcare industry. By bringing together leading experts, specialists, and organisations from a number of industries, the progression and improvement of global health outcomes will be clearly demonstrated.



TBD Media’s Global Health campaign features a series of interviews, articles, and videos that will showcase a range of health initiatives. Through its cutting-edge technology and captivating narratives, TBD Media is accelerating meaningful communication between brands, stakeholders, and the public, supporting businesses and brands from across the globe in telling their stories.



“It goes without saying that everyone deserves access to good healthcare,” said TBD Media Group’s CEO. “Here at TBD Media, we are dedicated to leveraging the power of the media in order to shed light on pressing health issues. What we hope to do is inspire individuals to take control of their well-being and together, we can build a healthier and more resilient world.”



Individuals, organisation , and communities are all invited to come together and participate in TBD’s Global Health campaign, and work together in creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.



For more information about the Global Health Campaign please visit: https://www.reuters.com/plus/tbd-media-group/connect-people-...



Companies featured in this campaign includes;

Immatics: Developing innovative therapies that use the immune system to target cancer cells.

Inveox: Revolutionizing cancer diagnosis through automation, digitization, and AI-powered technology.

Benchsci: Improving the speed and quality of life saving research and development

Saladmaster: Contributing to global health through a healthy cooking solution and education

Ipsen Pharma: Revolutionizing cancer diagnosis through automation, digitization, and AI-powered technology

Lithuania: A growth hotspot for co-creating life sciences solutions with a global impact





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com





Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com