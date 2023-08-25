LONDON, 25th August 2023- TBD Media Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, the Innovation and Disruption campaigns featured on Reuters media platform.This visionary initiative is poised to ignite a new era of creativity, collaboration, and technological advancement across industries worldwide.



TBD Media Group has a proven track record of producing high-quality content that resonates with global audiences and dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible. . The campaign features captivating documentaries and articles to highlight stories of businesses making a difference on a global scale.



Through thought-provoking content and engaging conversations, TBD Media Group aims to inspire a sense of shared purpose and a renewed commitment to building a more inclusive and collaborative world.



"We believe in the transformative power of storytelling and the ability of media to unite people from all walks of life," said CEO of TBD Media Group , Paolo Zanani. "With the 'Global Campaign’, we envision a world where diverse perspectives converge, sparking innovation, empathy, and positive change.



As a driving force in the media landscape, TBD Media Group is no stranger to embracing change and embracing new paradigms. The Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign aligns seamlessly with the group's mission to provide forward-looking content that informs, engages, and drives progress.



TBD Media Group invites individuals, organisations, and thought leaders from across the globe to participate in the Innovation and Disruption campaign. For more information about the Innovation and Disruption Leaders campaign, please visit https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/



Companies featured in this campaign:

Ivoclar: Dental Solutions for Healthy and Beautiful Smiles

Ditsch: With a passion for the best ingredients and quality, Ditsch brings products full of love and taste to the table - bite after bite.





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps businesses, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/





Media contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com