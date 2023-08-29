• American contemporary artist Hunt Slonem launches new works in the exhibition at ‘Wings Across the Atlantic’, London, 1 – 13 September 2023.



• Slonem was a contemporary of Andy Warhol whose tiled Campbell soup cans and Marilyn Monroe portraits inspired his own works.



• He has had more than 300 global solo exhibitions and has been included in the permanent collections of more than 250 museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art.



HOFA today announces that celebrated American contemporary artist Hunt Slonem will headline their summer art season with his first-ever solo exhibition in London titled Wings Across the Atlantic. Set to launch on 1 September 2023, the two-week exhibition will showcase his latest collection of works.



Hunt Slonem has carved out an impressive niche as a neo-expressionist artist and multi-hyphenate creative who defies categorisation. The immensely accomplished septuagenarian began his career in the late 1970s and has since had over 300 solo exhibitions in prominent galleries and museums across the world. His works also form part of the permanent collections of 250 museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art.



Slonem's art is largely inspired by his love for nature. They often depict tropical birds, butterflies, bunnies, and plants which he encountered while travelling the world as a child and as a young art student. Today, he surrounds himself with inspiration at his sprawling New York studio which has a gallery, an aviary, and an indoor garden.



Combining representation and abstract expression, Slonem reflects the beauty and prolific exuberance of nature using repetition and vibrant colours in his distinctive style. He also incorporates a cross-hatching technique which gives his gestural paintings an unmistakable texture, adding layers of depth, aesthetic symmetry, and abstraction to his charming creations.



Through the decades, Slonem has remained an artistic force by staying true to his signature style while embracing new mediums and audiences. In addition to painting, he is a famous collector of art and antiques, and is involved in preserving and restoring historic American buildings such as the Watres Armory in Scranton, Pennsylvania. His art is remarkably accessible and like an elaborate tapestry with room for all, there's something for everyone in Slonem's expansive oeuvre which exude his infectious joie de vivre.



Hunt Slonem says “I love to paint. I'm driven to create. I wake up wanting to paint every day of my life and am never at a loss for what to paint. Painting feeds my soul."



He adds, "My intention is to bring joy to the universe, and I feel like a channel for a more positive vibration in the universe."



The artist’s forthcoming solo exhibition is made even more special to him by his lifelong admiration for British culture and history. The Ascot regular and 2023 Coronation attendee says, “The Country never fails to provide thrilling new visual experiences and London holds a special place in my heart. At 16, I had the privilege of dining in the Grand Hall of Greenwich, and since then, London has always evoked a sense of youthful energy in me. So, I'm very much looking forward to my first London solo show at HOFA."



Commenting, HOFA Gallery Co-Founder Simonida Pavicevic says, "It is no small feat that Hunt Slonem has been practicing his art for over 45 years. His enduring power and appeal are a tribute to his skill and dedication, and it gives us great joy to host him at HOFA Gallery for his first London show.”



Hunt Slonem ‘Wings Across the Atlantic’ solo exhibition runs 1 – 13 September at HOFA Gallery, London.





