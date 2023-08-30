The ability to be innovative and disrupt the established business order is not easy to do. In the 21st century, the business world is always evolving and the individuals and companies able to bring something fresh to the table are free to reshape the business landscape in their image.



TBD Media Group is proud to announce its Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign, as they seek to elevate those bringing a unique approach to business in the present day. The ability to meet and exceed the expectations of customers, employees and stakeholders helps to set them apart in a crowded marketplace.



“We believe the campaign will demonstrate to the world how the boundaries of business can be pushed with an innovative and flexible mindset,” said TBD Media Group CEO, Paolo Zanini.



“These individuals and their companies are a clear example of what can be achieved in business in the modern day and they are sure to inspire many others to follow in their footsteps.”



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign will showcase a series of in-depth interviews and profiles featuring prominent business leaders. The campaign will be a chance to look at the experiences of those interviewed, providing the audience with a unique insight into how genuinely innovative businesses are developed. The I&D campaign will explore how the future of business is being moulded by these individuals and their visionary plans for the future.



The Innovation and Disruption Leaders Campaign will be featured and broadcast on TBD Media Group's website, social media channels, and digital publications.



Companies featured in this launch:

Lynx: Navigating the financial markets through data, analysis and technology.

AE7: Creates an inspiring story highlighting their remarkable journey in creating iconic spaces and designs.

Travelport: Simplifying the Complex to Modernize Travel Retailing

Accuray: Aims to transform the radiotherapy industry & patient care

SingleStore: Harnessing the Power of Real-Time AI

OSN: Entertainment and content company OSN is adapting to the era of streaming wars

IWK: Pioneering Packaging Systems Since 1893

New Balance: A Vision Built on Integrity, Teamwork and Total Customer Satisfaction





