San Francisco, August 29, 2023- SingleStore, the database built for companies to transact, analyze and contextualize data in real time, demonstrates how their technology is powering real-time AI use cases around the world in the latest release of CBS News Innovators & Disruptors.



The modern world is increasingly reliant on real-time data analytics. This technology enables people to access rideshare services, stream movies and shows, review financial records and much more. SingleStore’s unique database has the ability to power these real-time applications, websites and products in milliseconds. The segment with CBS News spotlights major customers, and explores SingleStore’s technological capabilities — which include real-time AI capabilities for vector functionalities, and generative AI.



“There has been tremendous progress in the AI and large language model (LLM) space in recent months,” says Madhukar Kumar, SingleStore CMO. “But LLMs are trained on past data and in order to do something significant using LLMs, you need to contextualize it by feeding it very highly curated data. However, this data is likely to be in different formats.”



With increasing demand for AI growing at a rapid pace, these applications need a broader scope — a way for databases to intelligently answer questions based on even the most simple context.



“This is where SingleStore really shines,” explains Kumar. Enterprises with unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data are able to perform hybrid searches and receive highly curated data in milliseconds using SingleStore.”



As SingleStore CEO Raj Verma goes on to share, there isn’t another data platform available today that empowers users to transact, analyze and contextualize data in the same platform, with millisecond response times — all while empowering its users to tap into all the positive benefits that data has to offer.



“I think the data in the world has the power to do a lot of good,” shares Verma. “And I’m personally an eternal optimist, so I do believe that data is going to be used by all of us for a lot of good.”



