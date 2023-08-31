Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - First Milling Company (the “Company”, or “First Mills”), a market-leading Saudi milling company, today unveiled a new documentary film titled “First Mills: One of the Cornerstones of Saudi Arabia's Strategic Food Security Ecosystem”.



The six-minute film takes viewers on a journey through the rich milling history of Saudi, the remarkable story of First Mills, and its role in ensuring food security in Saudi Arabia. Through interviews featuring four of the company's executive leadership, including the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Transformation Officer, Chief Operations Officer, and Chief Commercial Officer, the film highlights how First Mills is incorporating innovative solutions to produce the highest quality of flour, feed, bran, and wheat derivatives.



Abdullah Ababtain, Chief Executive Officer of First Mills, said, "We are proud to be one of the cornerstones of Saudi Arabia's strategic food security ecosystem, and we are honored to play a critical role in supporting communities and markets across the region. Our goal is to continue to be the first partner of choice in the food and feed sectors, serving as a credible and reliable source of vital products."



Mohammed Kotah, Chief Transformation Officer of First Mills added, "We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that fosters creativity, innovation, and growth. This is reflected by our investment in our people via training and development programs, ensuring their continuous professional growth and development. Moreover, we have implemented dedicated programs to ensure their well-being and safety."



The film also takes viewers behind the scenes of First Mills’ operations and showcases its commitment to premium quality. "We're committed to innovation and operational excellence, and we're constantly seeking ways to improve our processes, reduce our environmental impact, and enhance the quality of our products," said Michael Albers, Chief Operations Officer of First Mills.



Ahmed Kadous, the Chief Commercial Officer of First Mills also emphasized the Company’s commitment to community outreach. He said, "We believe that we have a responsibility to give back to the communities we serve, and we are proud to partner with organizations that share our values."





To watch the documentary film and learn more about First Mills, please visit their website at www.firstmills.com and social media channels.





