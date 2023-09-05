ProLux Cleaning, the leading carpet cleaning company in Watford, is thrilled to announce its latest achievement. The company has been honoured with the title of the Best Watford-Based Carpet Cleaning Company in 2023 by The Federation of Master Cleaners, a prestigious recognition in the cleaning industry.



This accolade comes as no surprise, as ProLux Cleaning has consistently demonstrated excellence in its services. With a remarkable full five-star rating on Trustpilot, backed by over 1300 glowing customer reviews, the company has established itself as a trusted and highly regarded name in the industry.



ProLux Cleaning's success can be attributed to several factors that set them apart from the competition. Notably, their commitment to providing top-notch service at competitive prices has made them a favourite among homeowners and businesses in Watford and beyond.



A key distinguishing feature of ProLux Cleaning is their investment in state-of-the-art equipment, including modern steam extraction machines such as the Mytee Speedster 500. This cutting-edge technology ensures that their clients receive the most effective and efficient carpet cleaning solutions available, leaving their carpets looking as good as new.



The award ceremony took place in the elegant surroundings of the Sanderson Hotel in Soho, where ProLux Cleaning was celebrated for their dedication to excellence in carpet cleaning services.



"We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award from The Federation of Master Cleaners," said Mitko Gochev, Director at ProLux Cleaning. "It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team to consistently deliver outstanding results to our clients. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our customers, which has propelled us to this remarkable achievement."



ProLux Cleaning's recognition as the Best Watford-Based Carpet Cleaning Company in 2023 underscores their dedication to customer satisfaction and their position as a leader in the cleaning industry. As they continue to provide superior cleaning services and innovative solutions, they look forward to further solidifying their reputation as the go-to choice for all carpet cleaning needs.



For more information about ProLux Cleaning and their award-winning services, please visit their website at ProLux Cleaning.



Contact: Mitko Gochev

Company name: ProLux Cleaning

Address: 5 Shepperton Close, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 5NT

Phone: +44 203 318 6387

Email address: officeltd@proluxcleaning.co.uk