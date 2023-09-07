LONDON (7 September 2023) — The October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on hands-on experiences in Thailand. With slow-island exploration and cave meditation to the south, and a wealth of community experiences and craft workshops to the north, there’s far more to this endlessly surprising destination than its palm-fringed bays and world-class waters.



This issue also comes with a 100-page Japan guide, with the spotlight on the nation’s history, culture and evolving traditions, covering everything from craft beer trails in Sapporo to spiritual retreats in the UNESCO-listed temple complex at Koyasan.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Morocco: Language, tradition and community in the High Atlas mountains.



Croatia: A new bridge linking Split with Dubrovnik makes Dalmatia’s coast ripe for road tripping.



The Himalayas: There’s more than one way to experience Asia’s most legendary mountain range.



Los Angeles: Tracing the Latin roots of an American icon, from El Pueblo to Hollywood Boulevard.



Milan: A wave of exciting openings is adding to the cultural appeal of Lombardy’s capital.



North Norfolk: Go seal-spotting and sample local seafood in East Anglia.



Tel Aviv: Cultures and flavours from across the world mingle in Israel’s coastal city.



Rio: The Brazilian city’s hotel scene runs the gamut from super-luxe suites to sociable hostels offering live music.



Smart Traveller: Tackle New Zealand’s latest Great Walk; new direct flights to Iceland’s northern region; the flavours of Mexico City; a tour of Champagne’s vineyards; boutique hotels in Margate; Disney-inspired destinations, from Norway to Fiji; a guide to Munich; what to do in the Stour Valley; writing about home with author Tim Hannigan; and essential items to take on safari.



Notes from an Author: Beth Lewis on British Columbia.

Meet the Adventurer: Freediver Georgina Miller on finding peace beneath the waves.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts returns with advice on the best seaside spa breaks in Britain, what to do if wildfires disrupt your trip, turning a multi-day stopover en route to Australia into a budget mini-break and European city breaks to book for October half-term. Meanwhile, The Info takes a look at the Republic of Turkey on its 100th birthday, while Hot Topic explores the question of travelling with Covid. Finally, The Report investigates the post-pandemic struggles and spiralling bed prices calling the future of hostelling into question.



PLUS: Win a four-night trip for two to Somabay, Egypt. natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the October 2023 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/oct23



