LONDON, 7th September 2023 - In a world of uncertainty and change, success stories should be told like never before. In a fast-paced and competitive business landscape, insight and inspiration are invaluable.



Recognised international video publisher, TBD Media Group, is thrilled to introduce "A Moment With" which pulls back the curtains to offer an unfiltered and illuminating view of the triumphs, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these remarkable individuals. The series provides an exclusive opportunity to gain unique insights and firsthand knowledge from some of the brightest minds and most accomplished professionals in various industries.



"We are excited to introduce 'A Moment With' to the world," said Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "This is an intimate conversation that brings viewers face-to-face with those who have reached the pinnacle of success. We believe that sharing these stories will inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams and ambitions."



"A Moment With" promises to feature a diverse array of guests from fields such as technology, logistics, pharmaceuticals, retail, and more. Each episode will showcase the resilience, determination, and passion that have propelled these individuals to the zenith of their careers.



For more information about A Moment With please visit https://www.cbsnews.com/video/playlist/a-moment-with/



Companies featured in this campaign include:

CEO of MCZ : Riccardo Zanette

CEO of Bud Financial: Edward Maslaveckas

CEO of Build-A-Bear : Sharon Price John





About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com





Media Contact:

Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com