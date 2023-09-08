As the industry celebrates National Payroll Week, global employee pay company, CloudPay, has highlighted why the profession should celebrate its evolution and the unsung heroes of businesses globally.







John Pearce, Executive Vice President at CloudPay commented: “Payroll professionals truly are a firm’s unsung heroes. The function has previously been siloed, but the impact that payroll has is critical to firms and, perhaps more importantly, the employees. An effective pay team ensures that a company’s most critical assets – its staff – are paid on time, every time and remain happy, but much more goes into the process than many other corporate departments are aware of.







“It’s fantastic to see so many payroll teams being increasingly recognised in the modern world of work and the evolution we’ve witnessed in pay systems in recent years really demonstrates the incredible innovation that exists in the profession. Pay used to be seen as a back-office function, however, we are seeing ever-growing demand for a more modern pay experience, most notably with a greater uptake in earned wage access (EWA) models and benefits such as financial education support. It is a truly exciting time to be in the payroll industry and I’m looking forward to being part of the continued evolution over the next year and beyond.”







