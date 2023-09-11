New Horizon Marketing and Advertising Ltd, an international digital marketing agency based in the North East, is pleased to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with MICHELIN Connected Fleet, a division of the Michelin Group that provides connected fleet management solutions.



The partnership aims to further strengthen the global visibility of MICHELIN Connected Fleet through Organic and Paid Search, following successful implementation in the UK, France, Spain, and Germany. New Horizon will develop fresh strategies for markets such as LATAM and EMEA, building on their relationship which began in 2020.



New Horizon Marketing has played a pivotal role in supporting the online development of MICHELIN Connected Fleet, leveraging expertise in SEO and PPC. Their efforts have increased brand awareness, generated leads, and fostered customer engagement, resulting in expanded market presence and rewarding business opportunities for their main associate.



Joaquin Morales, CEO of New Horizon Marketing and Advertising Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to continue this partnership. Working with MICHELIN Connected Fleet has been an incredible experience, and we are eager to help them achieve their growth goals. Our renewed partnership is a testament to our dedication and shared success."



A spokesperson from MICHELIN Connected Fleet stated, "We are confident that New Horizon will remain an integral partner as we expand globally. We look forward to working more closely with Joaquin and his team to amplify our strategies."



This renewed partnership highlights the initial collaboration's success and the strong working relationship between the two companies. It reinforces MICHELIN Connected Fleet's commitment to expanding its global reach, as well as reaffirms New Horizon Marketing's position as a provider of cutting-edge digital marketing approaches.



About New Horizon Marketing and Advertising Ltd

New Horizon Marketing and Advertising Ltd is an international digital marketing agency based in the North East of England. The agency specialises in helping businesses achieve growth goals through Organic and Paid Search alongside website design and development.



About MICHELIN Connected Fleet

MICHELIN Connected Fleet is Michelin's advanced connected fleet management services and solutions, designed to provide the tools and information fleet operators and managers need to easily manage their fleets on a daily basis, transform their operational efficiency and run sustainable fleets.



Contact Info:

outreach@new-horizon.marketing

0191 814 2403