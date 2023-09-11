LONDON (11 September): This autumn, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is exploring Scandinavia, celebrating some of the best culinary experiences Norway, Sweden and Denmark have to offer.



From Copenhagen’s vegan offering to seafood in the Norwegian fjords, we sample the best of a region where simple ingredients have always gone a long way — and where both traditional recipes and modern menus draw on nature’s bounty, be it forest-foraged mushrooms and berries, local fish, wild game or a rainbow of seasonal vegetables.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “It may be something of a cliché, but Scandinavians have a reputation for their quality of life. Our cover story adds fresh fuel to this notion, providing a dazzling culinary snapshot of a region that’s surely on every food-lover’s must-visit list.”



Also in this issue, we follow the chowder trail in Nova Scotia; enjoy a family meal in Buenos Aires; and explore the historic chocolate shops of Turin. All this, plus the highlights of Berlin, São Paulo and the French region of Savoy.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:

• Deconstruct: Moussaka — the lowdown on the layered Greek classic

• My Life in Food: Broadcaster Nick Grimshaw on the joys of a chippy and his new food podcast

• Try it Now: How king oyster mushrooms have become the meat substitute of the moment

• Five Ways With: Get the best out of Jerusalem artichokes

• Recipe Journal: Four soups from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for mastering wiener schnitzel

• The Pioneer: Ecuadorian chef Rodrigo Pacheco on the importance of using native ingredients



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE https://magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-sept23/



Fast facts

Issue 21

On sale date: 7 September 2023

Price: £5.10

Website: nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller Food is a quarterly series of special issues of the award-winningNational Geographic Traveller (UK), brought to you by APL Media Limited. It launched in spring 2018.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half-a-billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world. For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Glen Mutel, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk