When brain fog strikes…

Keep misplacing your car key? Can’t concentrate on simple tasks? Losing track of conversations? Around two-thirds of women experience brain fog at the menopause – a ‘fuzzy-head’ feeling that means they’re not thinking so clearly.



In the Summer 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Debby Holloway, nurse consultant, discusses brain fog at the menopause: the signs and symptoms, possible causes, and what you can do about it, along with helpful tips and advice.



“It’s natural to worry if you keep forgetting simple words, or you can’t concentrate on that novel you’ve been reading,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “It’s important to get checked out by your GP to make sure there’s no underlying cause, but it’s usually just another troublesome symptom of the menopause. The good news is that brain fog clears up after a few years, and clarity returns.”



Other articles in the Summer 2023 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Benefits of HRT, Menopause in different cultures, and When the menopause hurts (joint pain), as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 13,000 people, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 24 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend Norma’s next ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar on Friday 29th September 2023 from 1pm – 2pm, women should follow the link: https://webinars.menopause-exchange.co.uk/#book-your-spot or e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk.



