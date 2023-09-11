[Sept 2023] VAX launches the new SpotWash Home Cordless spot washer, the latest addition to its popular ONEPWR floorcare range for cleaning spills, stains and pet messes in the home, car and on the go.



The VAX SpotWash Home Cordless provides the freedom to clean anywhere inside or outside of the home. With no cord to hold you back, grab and go to quickly lift and remove spills and stains wherever you are, helping to restore calm with ease.



Having the right tools to hand when you need to deal with unexpected accidents is essential, and no longer will you need to reach for a cloth or kitchen towel as the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless has you covered. It has powerful extraction that removes dirt and stains from deep within carpet and upholstery for reassuringly effective results, and makes light work of tough clean ups too; simply switch to boost mode to get 25% more suction power(1) and the performance of a corded spot washer(2).



Powered by interchangeable ONEPWR battery technology which provides up to 25 minutes of consistent runtime(3), it’s a fast and effective way to lift and remove all manner of home catastrophes:



 pet mess

 toddler feeding accidents

 spilt drink disasters

 paw prints in the hallway

 muddy boot stains in the car

 sauce stained cushions on garden furniture



To ensure you’re ready to cope with every eventuality, the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless includes a versatile kit of interchangeable tools to help you tackle different types of surface. Use the Crevice Tool for tight spaces, the Wide Path Tool for faster cleaning on carpets and upholstery, and avoid cross-contamination with the dedicated Messy Clean Up Tool – ideal for cleaning up after pets. With convenient onboard storage, you can be ready to change to another tool as and when required.



The VAX SpotWash Home Cordless is reassuringly hygienic too. For optimum results, use it with VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution to kill over 99% of potentially harmful bacteria and create a fresh and clean environment for you and your family to enjoy. What’s more, the hard floor and multipurpose attachments contain an antimicrobial treatment to help protect against bacteria growth.



With a compact and lightweight design, the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless couldn’t be easier to use; fill the clean water tank with fresh water and VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and you’re ready to clean. When you’re finished, simply lift out and empty the dirty water tank, rinse, dry and replace your tanks then your spot washer can be neatly stored away until you need it the next time.



A growing trend

This cordless spot washer is one of three new models that have been developed by VAX in response to the increase in demand for compact and portable products which help to keep carpets, rugs and soft furnishings refreshed and looking their best for longer.



Verity Kalinowski, VAX UK Commercial Director says: “In the last five years, we’ve seen an eight-fold increase in online search interest for ‘spot washer’, and average search interest for ‘spot cleaner’ has risen by over 200 percent. These online search trends reveal there is a growing need for convenient ways to clean small areas and tackle stains and unexpected spills in UK households(4).



“Compact, lightweight and easy to store, VAX spot washers and cleaning solutions provide an effective way to lift and remove a variety of stubborn stains and emergency spills. VAX customer feedback reinforces their value in the home, since many positive reviews relate how our spot washers are used to deal with everyday accidents, refresh much-loved pieces of furniture or revitalise a rug that might otherwise be discarded.”



Where to buy?

Buy the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless direct from www.vax.co.uk for £249.99, including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, free delivery and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30. *only when purchasing direct from VAX



Additional bottles of VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution can also be purchased direct from www.vax.co.uk, priced £12.99 (1L).



The VAX SpotWash family

The VAX SpotWash Home Cordless joins the popular range of VAX spot cleaners, which features models to suit a variety of homes and budgets. With over 7000 5-star customer reviews, the range also includes:



• VAX SpotWash, £129.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Duo, £139.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Home Duo, £169.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design, £199.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30)

• VAX SpotWash Max Duo, £219.99 (including 1 x 500ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30)

• VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design, £229.99 (including 1 x 500ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30)



References:



1 When compared to standard mode.

2 When compared to existing VAX spot washers.

3 When tested in standard mode.

4 Based on UK data from Google Trends, Jan 2018 – Dec 2022.



Notes to Editors

Every ONEPWR battery fits every ONEPWR product

VAX ONEPWR is a range of cordless floorcare products powered by ONEPWR battery technology to provide constant, highly effective cleaning. Its fade-free lithium-ion battery has high capacity cells to ensure you get optimum power to tackle every cleaning job in your home from start to finish.



The ONEPWR battery is shareable between the whole range of ONEPWR products, and if you’re new to the VAX ONEPWR family, the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless comes with a 4.0Ah battery that can be used with other products as you add to your ONEPWR home cleaning system. Likewise, if you need additional runtime, spare batteries can be purchased and charged separately so there is always one ready for use.



VAX Spot Washer Solutions

Using a VAX spot washer with VAX spot washer cleaning solutions can help to remove a number of common household spills and stains:



 Fruit Juice / Smoothies

 Fizzy Drinks

 Tea / Coffee

 Wine

 Chocolate Syrup

 Ketchup / Brown Sauce

 Mud / Soil

 Black Marker / Felt Tips

 Pet Urine

 Pet Vomit

 Dog Faeces

 Paw Prints



In addition, using the VAX Pet Stain & Odour Pre-Treatment Solution before spot washing an area will help to break down stains and dirt which are tougher to remove, whilst neutralising odours to leave your home smelling fresh.



About VAX UK - over 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



