[Sept 2023] VAX introduces its most powerful spot washers with the VAX SpotWash Max Duo and VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design, designed to give the best cleaning results when tackling stubborn stains, household spills and pet messes on carpets, upholstery and in the car.



Whether it’s high traffic areas, furnishings which are favoured by pets or muddy stains in car boots, there are always areas of the home which can be harder to keep clean. VAX has got you covered with these powerful spot washers, which have 30% more suction power(1) making them ideal for homes and cars that may need to cope with the additional wear and tear of family life, outdoor adventures and pet ownership. Plus, their clever design allows for larger capacity water tanks without compromising on their compact and easy to store nature. Choose from:



VAX SpotWash Max Duo (RRP £219.99)

From tomato sauce spills to coffee stains, the VAX SpotWash Max Duo quickly and easily tackles a number of messes around the home and its double tank capacity(2) allows you to take fewer trips to the kitchen sink whilst cleaning. Clean water and VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution combine to effortlessly remove stubborn stains, while dirty water is stored separately for easy disposal.



VAX includes a versatile kit of tools to help you tackle different types of surface, which can be stored onboard the VAX SpotWash Max Duo, so they are ready to use when required. Use the Crevice Tool for tight spaces, the Wide Path Tool for faster cleaning on carpets and upholstery, and avoid cross-contamination with the dedicated Messy Clean Up Tool – ideal for cleaning up after pets.



For added reassurance, the hard floor and multipurpose attachments contain an antimicrobial treatment to help protect against bacteria growth. What’s more, the VAX SpotWash Max Duo kills over 99% of bacteria when used with VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, to help create a clean environment for you and your family. After you’ve finished using the spot washer, its handy self-clean function allows you to efficiently rinse out the hose, helping to remove any remaining dirt and debris.



VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design (RRP £229.99)

Including all the features of the VAX SpotWash Max Duo and more, the VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design is our best-in-range spot washer for homes with pets. Whether it’s a toilet accident, muddy paw prints or their favourite area of the home which needs attention, it’s the perfect tool to have to hand.



With the added benefit of an advanced tool kit that adds a SpinScrub Hand Tool to your armoury, it’s ideal for restoring soft furnishings and car interiors, not to mention cleaning up after your pets and the mess they can leave behind! Its automatic rotating bristles do the hard work for you, effectively removing dirt and pet messes from deep within your carpet pile and upholstery without the need to scrub. Also included is the VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover, a pre-treatment solution that helps to break up tougher and smellier messes before using the VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design, to leave your home fresh and clean.



A growing trend

These powerful spot washers are two of three new models that have been developed by VAX in response to the increase in demand for compact and portable products which help to keep carpets, rugs and soft furnishings refreshed and looking their best for longer.



Verity Kalinowski, VAX UK Commercial Director says: “In the last five years, we’ve seen an eight-fold increase in online search interest for ‘spot washer’, and average search interest for ‘spot cleaner’ has risen by over 200 percent. These online search trends reveal there is a growing need for convenient ways to clean small areas and tackle stains and unexpected spills in UK households(3).



“Compact, lightweight and easy to store, VAX spot washers and cleaning solutions provide an effective way to lift and remove a variety of stubborn stains and emergency spills. VAX customer feedback reinforces their value in the home, since many positive reviews relate how our spot washers are used to deal with everyday accidents, refresh much-loved pieces of furniture or revitalise a rug that might otherwise be discarded.”



Where to buy?

Buy the VAX SpotWash Max range direct from www.vax.co.uk, with free delivery and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30. *only when purchasing direct from VAX

• VAX SpotWash Max Duo, £219.99 (including 1 x 500ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design, £229.99 (including 1 x 500ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover)



Additional bottles of VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover can also be purchased direct from www.vax.co.uk, priced £12.99 each (1L).



The VAX SpotWash family

The VAX SpotWash Max Duo and VAX SpotWash Max Pet-Design join the popular range of VAX spot cleaners which features models to suit a variety of homes and budgets. With over 7000 5-star customer reviews, the range also includes:



• VAX SpotWash, £129.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Duo, £139.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Home Duo, £169.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design, £199.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, 1 x 250ml VAX Pet Stain & Odour Remover and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30)

• VAX SpotWash Home Cordless, £249.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and a free Stain Removal Kit worth £30)



In addition, using the VAX Pet Stain & Odour Pre-Treatment Solution before spot washing an area will help to break down stains and dirt which are tougher to remove, whilst neutralising odours to leave your home smelling fresh.



About VAX UK - over 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



