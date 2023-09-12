Boostworks Empowers the Modern Workforce: Fostering Engagement and Recognition in Today's Demanding Workplace



Oxford, UK – September 12th, 2023 – People Value Limited, a leading provider of employee reward and recognition, benefits delivery and wellbeing solutions has today become Boostworks Limited. Reflecting the needs of the modern workforce, Boostworks is enabling forward-looking, people-first-led organisations to ensure their employees, members, and contractors are not only engaged but recognised for their contributions in today's ever-demanding workplace.



“The world is full of impersonal perks; the ‘free this’, the ‘discounted that’, the ‘money off those’,” said Andy Caldicott, CEO at Boostworks. “And whilst we know employees love a complimentary doughnut, our new company, goes beyond simply giving people stuff. We’re focussed on helping businesses to empower their people, enabling them to thrive and feel motivated by developing and delivering initiatives that actually make a difference to their lives. It’s about celebrating successes and being respectful while bringing them together as one - because no one gets people better than us.”



On average, reaching 2.1 million UK people, Boostworks effectively engages a diverse demographic of employees, members, and contractors throughout the UK. They achieve this by providing compelling services at reduced-prices, appealing products and valuable wellbeing support through personalised benefits and rewards programs. These initiatives are specifically designed to align with customers' budgets and ROI objectives while simultaneously fostering increased exposure and heightened engagement within their respective workforces.



"Over the past two decades, People Value Limited has experienced organic growth, establishing itself as a reputable provider of SaaS-based solutions that support businesses' engagement strategies,” commented Andy Lister, Chairman, Boostworks. “Following the organisation’s MBO back in 2021, the rebrand of the organisation to Boostworks, is a natural progression that better positions the organisation as it continues to drive forward with ambitious growth plans over the next few years.”



Our partnership with Boostworks began 13 years ago, and during this time, our workforce of over 19,000 dedicated team members, spanning across 1,500+ locations, has experienced the benefits of the 'Costa Feel Good' programme, built on Boostwork’s flexible platform and dedicated mobile application. This platform has enabled us to extend discounts and rewards to every single UK team member, ensuring inclusive engagement and impactful communication," added Hannah Smith, Rewards Manager, Costa Coffee. “With the support of Boostworks, we have been able to create a programme built around engagement, empowerment, and inclusivity; with seamless accessibility for each individual, and delivery of support tools and benefits for our teams.”



About Boostworks Limited

Working with over 500 companies throughout the UK, Boostworks is a prominent provider of employee reward, recognition, benefits delivery, and wellbeing solutions. The organisation helps companies to empower their people making them feel celebrated and respected everyday through its employee engagement and recognition platform. With flexible programmes and technology companies can actively promote engagement strategies, employee motivation, and improved business performance. Recognising the uniqueness of each individual, Boostworks places flexibility at the heart of their offering, distinguishing them from others in the industry. Ethos Partners supported the management buyout (MBO) in 2021. The organisation’s clients include Costa, easyJet, BMW Mini Rolls-Royce, TATA Steel, RAC, Olympus, Coventry Building Society, Heathrow, the British Heart Foundation and many more. Discover more at www.boostworks.co.uk



About Ethos Partners

Ethos Partners is a private investment office established by private equity professionals who invest their own capital alongside sophisticated, high net worth investors. With a focus on quality, smaller private equity transactions, Ethos Partners delivers £3 million to £10 million of supportive capital to established and ambitious UK companies. The firm leverages its team's entrepreneurial backgrounds, board experience, and industry contacts to add substantial value to its portfolio companies. Ethos Partners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered in England and Wales.



