Durham University Business School has ranked in the top 5 in the UK for its Masters in Management programme in the 2023 Financial Times rankings.



The ranking, published today, sees Durham cement its position as one of the top providers of the revered Masters in Management programme.



Alongside finishing 5th in the UK, the school made the biggest jump of all UK business schools, progressing from 87thin 2022, to 78th best Masters in Management programme globally in 2023.



The business school also ranked highly for gender-balance, ranking 1st in the UK and 13th globally, with 51% of the class being female. Whilst also, the school finished 8th in Europe for its career progression, calculating the change in level of seniority of graduate’s job roles.



These results showcase the increasing quality of the school’s MiM programme, as well as the strong student satisfaction and career outcomes from studying at Durham University Business School.



“Durham University Business School’s MSc programmes are all taught and delivered by world-class faculty, whose leading research underpins the learning experienced by our students. One-year, full-time programmes, like the Masters in Management give students the opportunity to develop and enhance practical skills that employers are looking for.”, Cathy Cassell, Executive Dean of Durham University Business School says, “It is no surprise that the Durham Masters in Management, alongside our other programmes, consistently ranks highly for both reputation and quality, in independent assessments such as this Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking.”



The Financial Times Masters in Management ranking is a rank of the top 100 MiM programmes globally, using metrics such as the career progress of the programme’s alumnus, satisfaction of students, the value for money of the programme, as well as other metrics such as the percentage of female professors and students, the internationality of the cohort and the expertise of the faculty teaching.



“The Durham Masters in Management programme embraces a dynamic, skill-oriented curriculum, complemented by international study opportunities and unwavering career guidance.”, says Saadat Saeed, Programme Director of the Durham University Business School Masters in Management. “This powerful combination empowers students to excel in today's rapidly changing business environment and has kept the programme at the forefront within this highly competitive marketplace.”



Durham is one of the UK’s longest-established business schools and carries the internationally recognised triple-accreditation of AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS, placing it in the top 1% of business.



