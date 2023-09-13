we are empowering our clients to make informed choices that align with their corporate sustainability goals

JDR Branding, a leading promotional products supplier, is thrilled to announce its new sustainability offerings with several key partner suppliers offering Cyclo® products, who are a pioneer in environmentally conscious fibre technology.



This partnership aims to make it easier for our clients to revolutionise how and why they use sustainable promotional products.



One of the key highlights of these products is the integration of Aware™ tracers into the various product lines. These tracers utilize cutting-edge tracer technology, allowing customers to track the journey of the product, ensuring complete transparency in its sustainable production process. By scanning the QR code on the product, customers can access detailed information about the materials used, manufacturing processes, and environmental impact.



Cyclo® fibres play a crucial role in the creation of these sustainable bags. What sets Cyclo® apart is its unique mechanical recycling process, which eliminates the need for water, dyes, or harmful chemicals. Through this innovative approach, Cyclo® fibres are transformed into a high-quality material, reducing waste and minimizing environmental footprint.



"Partnering with the best supply chain and offering a premium product range with Cyclo® allows us to offer our customers truly sustainable promotional products," said Dawn Rogers, Director at JDR Branding. "By leveraging Cyclo®'s state-of-the-art fibre technology and incorporating Aware™ tracers, we are empowering our clients to make informed choices that align with their corporate sustainability goals."



JDR Branding has long been committed to corporate social responsibility and recognizes the importance of promoting sustainable practices. With these partnerships, the company further strengthens its dedication to reducing environmental impact and supporting ethical sourcing throughout its supply chain. This is just another facet of JDR Branding’s own commitment to sustainability and follows their pledge to the UN Global Compact Group earlier this year.



The Cyclo® products join JDR Branding’s established line of eco friendly merchandise.



About JDR Branding:

JDR Branding is a leading promotional products supplier based in the West Midlands, UK. With a focus on quality and innovation, JDR Branding provides businesses with a wide range of corporate and promotional products. For more information, visit https://www.jdrbrandingltd.com/



About Cyclo®:

Cyclo® are experts in sustainable fibre technology, offering solutions that minimize environmental impact and promote circular economy practices. Through its mechanical recycling process, Cyclo® transforms discarded fibres into high-quality materials for various applications. For more information, visit https://www.cyclofibers.com/



