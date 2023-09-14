ubitricity to Deploy and Manage Network of 1,050 Public Electric Vehicle Charge Points in Richmond and Wandsworth



Councils confirm deal that will see the installation of more than 500 charge points in each borough



London, UK – Thursday 14th September 2023 – Richmond and Wandsworth Councils have announced that they have appointed ubitricity, the leading charge point operator in the UK with a network of more than 7,000 public charge points, to roll out a network of 1,050 public electric vehicle (EV) charge points. 525 charge points will be deployed in each borough. ubitricity, a wholly owned Shell subsidiary, is the leading charge point operator in the UK with a network of more than 7,000 public charge points.



Under the terms of the deal, ubitricity, will install and maintain the public charging infrastructure, meaning drivers will be able to use a new network of 5kW lamppost chargers and pay using their debit or credit card, or by using the Shell Recharge app. The charge points, installed directly into existing street lampposts, charge at a speed of up to 5kW and take less than two hours to install. The rollout is planned for key residential and commercial locations, allowing residents easy access to on-street charging facilities. The councils have asked residents to suggest charge point installation locations, and these can be submitted through via websites.



Cllr Alexander Ehmann, Chair of Richmond Council’s Transport and Air Quality Committee, said: “Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming more and more popular, with nearly two in every five new car sales being electric, but access to charging can be a barrier. Our residents often rely on cars due to the limited public transport network in Southwest London, so by expanding the charging network we hope that even more people will choose to go electric and help improve the air quality in our borough.



“For those who are wanting to try out an EV, the Zipcar Flex car club operating in the borough offers electric options. And for those who are having to scrap their car to comply with the ULEZ expansion, the Council is offering financial support for you to try car clubs through our Good Move Scheme.”



ubitricity’s work with Richmond and Wandsworth Councils builds upon its proven track record of successful partnerships with other local councils. The roll-out compliments the existing charging infrastructure within Richmond and Wandsworth and is planned for residential communities where the majority of residents park on streets with no access to off-street parking. This will allow residents to easily charge hybrid and electric vehicles on the street where they live. A lack of accessible public EV charging points is a common barrier to EV adoption, and the installation of these charge points helps moves Richmond and Wandsworth closer to achieving its goal of being carbon neutral by 2030 and carbon zero by 2050.



Toby Butler, UK Managing Director at ubitricity, said: “The current surge in EV sales is driving increased demand for charging facilities, and this can create issues for drivers who don’t have access to off-street charging where they live. By expanding their EV charge point network to provide convenient facilities for both residents and businesses using electricity from 100% renewable sources, Richmond and Wandsworth Councils are making the transition to EV easier and helping give drivers the confidence to make the switch.



"We're delighted to be working with the Richmond and Wandsworth Councils and look forward to continuing to partner with them to support future developments.”



The agreement has been procured through the On-street Residential Charge point Scheme (ORCS), a grant funding for local authorities to install residential on-street charge points. The scheme aims to improve the availability of local Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure for residents without off-street (private) parking. Through ORCS funding, local authorities can receive a grant covering up to 60% of residential charge point procurement and installation costs.





About ubitricity

ubitricity is the leading charge point operator in the UK and hosts a network of over 7,000 public charge points. Supplying lamppost, bollard, fast and rapid charge point solutions, ubitricity works alongside local authorities to expand public charging infrastructure inline with residents’ needs. Based in Berlin and London the company also operates in other European countries such as Germany and France. ubitricity is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Shell Group.

www.ubitricity.com





