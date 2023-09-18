Industry professionals, data enthusiasts, and thought leaders are gearing up for the highly anticipated Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence and Analytics Conference Europe, scheduled to take place from 7 - 10 November at etc. venues, London.



Hosted by IRM UK, this event is set to be a pivotal moment for professionals looking to harness the power of data for strategic decision-making and business growth.



The event will bring together experts, practitioners, and innovators from various industries to explore the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in the field of data management, business intelligence, and analytics. With a diverse lineup of keynote speakers, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and connections from organisations including, AstraZeneca, Bank of England, BearingPoint, BT Digital, Cervello, a Kearney Company, CTCo Tech Mahindra, Elsevier, Emirates, Federal Government Justice, Belgium, Gousto, HMRC, Metadataworks, Napier AI, Onyx Data, PwC, RS Group plc, Sky, Thoughtworks, University of Nottingham and many more to come.



Key highlights of the event include:



Cutting-Edge Sessions: A diverse range of sessions covering topics such as data governance, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, data visualisation, and more will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the data landscape.



Expert Speakers: Renowned industry experts and thought leaders will share their insights, experiences, and strategies for leveraging data to drive business success.



Hands-On Workshops: Practical workshops will offer attendees the chance to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and technologies in the data and analytics space.



Networking Opportunities: Attendees will have ample opportunities to connect with peers, speakers, and exhibitors, fostering valuable professional relationships.



Expo Hall: An exhibition hall featuring leading technology and service providers will showcase the latest solutions and innovations in data management and analytics



This year's event will also feature CDO Connect: an exclusive track tailored for Chief Data Officers and VP's of Data & Analytics, offering:



Exclusive Roundtables: Engage in insightful discussions with industry leaders and peers.



Sharing Challenges: Share and address your data-related challenges.



Actionable Insights: Gain practical strategies for driving data transformation.



Networking: Connect with fellow data executives for valuable insights and collaboration.



Registration for the Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence Analytics Conference Europe event is now open, and early-bird pricing is available until 15th October.



To learn more about the event and secure your spot, please visit the official event website: https://events.irmuk.co.uk/EnterpriseData-BusinessIntelligen...



