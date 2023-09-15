Pursuing its strategy to become one of the 10 best Global Business Universities in Europe, emlyon business school announces becoming a shareholder of the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS).



Building bridges with this establishment is another step for emlyon to further reinforce its international outreach already well developed with various campuses and close to 200 partnerships. As a shareholder of the London Interdisciplinary School, emlyon business school acquires the capacity to deliver a degree under English law, providing perspectives for new program development, and an essential recognition in the United- Kingdom.



emlyon business school enters the capital of LIS, alongside Galileo Global Education (GGE) while Nicolas Péjout (Deputy Director General at emlyon) and Charlotte Campanella (Chief Integration and Transformation Officer at GGE) both join their Board of Directors. Becoming one of LIS’s shareholders will also allow emlyon to reinforce the hybridization of its program offer, which constitutes with its internationalization, a major line of action in its strategy, to better address the complexity of the socio-economic issues organizations are faced with. Investing in LIS is a major step forward in this strategy, with a distinctive position marked in Liberal Arts. Furthermore, this partnership with LIS draws on a common entrepreneurial vision, on convictions and a shared academic project.



With the London interdisciplinary School, emlyon provides an opportunity for its students to benefit from a unique creative pedagogy based on action and complex problem solving (Climate & Biodiversity, Urban Futures, Technology & Ethics, Culture & Complexity, AI for complex problems.) requiring an interdisciplinary perspective, for all Bachelor and Master programs, but also in Executive Education.



Many avenues of collaboration and synergies are already being explored between the two institutions, including in particular, study trips, creating complementary programs, designing double degrees, organizing multidisciplinary projects between Schools, and eventually, the creation of joint programs in higher et executive education.



This is an opportunity for students from emlyon for a new and unique international and multidisciplinary experience at the heart of central London, within an institution whose qualitative academic tracks and teaching body have been recognized by the British accreditation authorities, ever since it was created.



For Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school: “emlyon business school is very much looking forward to this collaboration which the shareholding of the London Interdisciplinary School will allow to initiate. Opening up onto the world of multidisciplinary training and that of complex problem solving are major strategic lines of focus for emlyon. Setting foot in the United-Kingdom and expending our capacity to deliver an English degree, is an essential asset for our students. Our entry into the shareholding of the London Interdisciplinary School shall boost the dynamic started over the past few years within our School”.



For Christopher Persson, President of the Board of Directors at LIS: “We are delighted to partner with emlyon to support our growth and program development. emlyon combines a prestigious history with a strategic engagement promoting innovative programs, aiming at helping students address global complex issues. This partnership is an opportunity for LIS’s students to be part of an international network of universities and organizations. ”







About emlyon business school:



Founded in 1872 by the Lyon CCI, emlyon business school has an enrollment of 9,050 students of 125 nationalities over 6 campuses worldwide (Lyon-Ecully, Saint-Etienne, Shanghai, Paris, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai). emlyon draws on a Faculty of 166 international professors and researchers, and a network of 200 global academic partners, to provide learning tracks of excellence opened to the world. emlyon runs a community of 41,700 alumni spread out in 130 countries. As a Société à Mission since July 2021, emlyon’s raison d’être consists in: “providing life-long training and support to meaningful individuals able to transform organizations, for a fairer society, with more solidarity and respect for the planet.” In its early makers pedagogy, action and reflection are closely intertwined. Skill hybridization and social responsibility are at the heart of its training programs, where the best of both socio-economic and academic worlds meet.



www.em-lyon.com



About London Interdisciplinary school:



Opened in 2021, LIS (London Interdisciplinary School) is the first and only entirely interdisciplinary university in the world with a program entirely based on problems. LIS is the only place in the United- Kingdom where students learn and activate knowledge and skills through arts, sciences and humanities in order to solve the most complex problems of our planet, such as inequalities, the future of AI, and the climate crisis. LIS is the first new British institution since the 1960s to hold full degree-awarding powers from inception, the last being the University of Warwick in 1965. It provides a Bachelor, a Master’s along with Executive Education programs for close to 200 students.



https://www.lis.ac.uk/







